MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The opposition Liberal-National Coalition has won the state election in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, ending 12 years of Labour rule, according to local media on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Victorian Premier Ben Carroll conceded defeat on Saturday evening, while state Liberal leader Jess Wilson, 36, subsequently delivered a victory speech, pledging to govern for all Victorians.

Wilson is set to become Victoria's youngest premier since Australia's federation and the first woman to lead her party to victory in a Victorian state election.

As of press time, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) had called 48 of the 88 lower house seats for the Coalition, surpassing the 45 needed to form a majority government. Vote counting was still underway.

Victoria's Labour government has faced criticism over mounting debt, public safety concerns and allegations of corruption surrounding major infrastructure projects.

Victoria has traditionally been a Labour stronghold, accounting for 27 of the 94 seats the party won in the 2025 federal election.

--NNN-XINHUA