MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) on Saturday urged the international community to translate growing solidarity with the Palestinian people into concrete measures to end the Israeli occupation, reported Xinhua.

In a statement issued by its Commission of Information and Culture to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Fatah said expressions of condemnation were no longer sufficient and called on countries to recognise Palestine as a full member of the United Nations (UN).

The movement also called for comprehensive support for the Palestinian people to strengthen their resilience, prevent their displacement and enable them to exercise sovereignty over their land.

It urged governments worldwide to capitalise on the growing international momentum to pressure Israel into lifting the blockade on Gaza, withdrawing from the territory and removing political and financial restrictions imposed on the Palestinian Authority.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Abu Houli, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and head of its Department of Refugee Affairs, called on the international community to maintain its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a separate statement marking the occasion, Abu Houli urged the international community to defend the agency against disinformation and incitement campaigns aimed at undermining its role and bringing its operations to an end.

He also called for urgent action to halt the conflict in Gaza, end Israeli military incursions into refugee camps in the northern West Bank, and stop attacks on Palestinian villages and Bedouin communities.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed annually on Nov 29.

The UN General Assembly designated the day in 1977 to highlight the Palestinian question and the rights of the Palestinian people.

--NNN-XINHUA