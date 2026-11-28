PM Modi Says No Party Can Stop Women's Quota Implementation - Kashmir Observer
In a video message on X, Modi also said the government remains committed to fulfilling the promise made to the country's 'Nari Shakti'.
“Our resolve to empower Nari Shakti remains unshaken. I want to assure every woman in the country that we will definitely eliminate and remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation,” he said.
The prime minister said the spirits of those supporting the women's reservation bill are high,“our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast”.
“The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's 'Nari Shakti' from increasing its participation in Parliament and the state assemblies. It is just a matter of time,” he said.Read Also Fresh Delimitation Bill to Raise Lok Sabha, Assembly Seats by 50% Cong Vows to Resist Delimitation Push in Parliament ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment