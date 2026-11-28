MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government will definitely implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and that parties opposing it will not be able to stop it.

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In a video message on X, Modi also said the government remains committed to fulfilling the promise made to the country's 'Nari Shakti'.

“Our resolve to empower Nari Shakti remains unshaken. I want to assure every woman in the country that we will definitely eliminate and remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation,” he said.

The prime minister said the spirits of those supporting the women's reservation bill are high,“our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast”.

“The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's 'Nari Shakti' from increasing its participation in Parliament and the state assemblies. It is just a matter of time,” he said.

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