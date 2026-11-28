MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuing its nearly 50-year commitment to Texas communities, the firm renews its partnership with the local nonprofit providing practical support to families navigating childhood cancer.

Houston, TX, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Littleton Law Firm, a Texas personal injury law firm, is entering its second year of supporting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, a Houston-based nonprofit that provides emotional, educational, and practical assistance to children with cancer and their families. Through its continued involvement, the firm aims to raise awareness of the organization's services and encourage greater community participation in supporting families affected by childhood cancer.







Since 1976, Littleton Law Firm has worked with individuals and families navigating difficult and often life-changing circumstances. Its continued support for Candlelighters extends its commitment to helping families beyond the scope of legal representation, recognizing the importance of compassion and access to resources during times of uncertainty.

“For decades, our firm has been dedicated to standing beside Texans during some of the most difficult and overwhelming chapters of their lives,” said Paul Littleton, Director of Business Operations & Development at Littleton Law Firm.“Supporting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance is a deeply meaningful extension of our core values. True advocacy does not stop at the courtroom doors – it means showing up for our neighbors when they need strength, resources, and community the most. The work Candlelighters does through its Parent Consultants and family programs makes an immediate, tangible difference for Houston families.”

Supporting Families Beyond the Legal Profession

Littleton Law Firm supports Candlelighters' efforts to help families navigate the challenges that accompany a childhood cancer diagnosis. The organization provides services at no cost, helping families manage the emotional and practical demands associated with their child's treatment.

Through its Parent Consultant Program, Candlelighters connects families with parents who have firsthand experience caring for a child with cancer. Parent Consultants meet families at treatment centers, listen to their concerns, help identify individual needs, and connect them with relevant resources.

Candlelighters also organizes events and recreational activities that bring families together, giving children opportunities to play, develop friendships, and spend time with others who understand their experiences. These gatherings also help parents and caregivers establish connections with families facing similar circumstances.

Raising Awareness Across Greater Houston

While Houston is home to world-class pediatric oncology facilities, families navigating a diagnosis also need dedicated support beyond medical treatment. Candlelighters bridges that gap by connecting hospital care with practical, community-based resources – and sustaining those free programs depends on ongoing backing from local businesses and residents.

By continuing its partnership, Littleton Law Firm hopes to encourage other Houston-area businesses and neighbors to explore how they can support pediatric cancer advocacy through volunteering or resource sharing.

Additional information about Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance and its family support programs is available at .

More information about Littleton Law Firm and its legal services is available at .

About Littleton Law Firm

Littleton Law Firm is a Houston-based personal injury law firm founded in 1976 by Larry Littleton. The firm combines legal experience with specialized investigative resources, including accident reconstruction technology, forensic investigations, medical expert analysis, and engineering expertise. Its multidisciplinary team emphasizes clear communication, responsiveness, accountability, and personalized client support throughout the legal process. The firm provides services in English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese and maintains an active commitment to the Houston community through its support of local nonprofit organizations.

About Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance

Established in 1993, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance is a Houston-area nonprofit founded by parents of children with cancer to support families facing similar circumstances. The organization provides emotional, educational, and practical assistance through its Parent Consultant Program, family services, recreational activities, and community programs. Its services extend to families of children undergoing treatment, childhood cancer survivors, and bereaved families. All programs and services are provided at no cost.





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