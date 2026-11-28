MENAFN - IANS) Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh), Nov 28 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough under 'Operation Nishchay', the Mahasamund Police in Chhattisgarh have arrested two alleged masterminds of an interstate ganja smuggling network from Anand district in Gujarat.

With these arrests, police claim to have acted against all three links of the illegal supply chain - the source, transporters and final destination.

The accused have been identified as Vohra Javed Bhoi (43), a resident of Borsad in Anand district, and Malik Zakir Hussain alias Mantri (62), also a resident of Borsad. Both were allegedly responsible for procuring ganja from Odisha and arranging its delivery in Gujarat.

According to the police, the case is linked to the crime registered at the Singhoda Police Station under Section 20(B)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case originated on September 11, 2026, when police intercepted a suspicious container vehicle following a tip-off.

During a search, officers recovered 120.060 kg of ganja concealed in four plastic sacks in the rear section of the vehicle.

The seized narcotics were valued at around Rs 60.03 lakh.

The container driver, Wasim Shah (38), and conductor, Ayyub Khan (56), both from Gujarat, were arrested at the time. They allegedly disclosed that the consignment had been transported from Sambalpur in Odisha to Gujarat.

Police also seized the container vehicle and two mobile phones, taking the total value of the confiscated property to Rs 70.08 lakh.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the alleged main supplier, Rajesh Behera alias Rahul Behera (36), from Devgarh district in Odisha on November 11.

To identify the remaining members of the network, investigators examined information gathered during questioning and conducted a technical analysis of data retrieved from the seized mobile phones. This reportedly helped establish the involvement of the two alleged masterminds in Anand district.

Following the investigation, both suspects were arrested on November 26 and brought to Singhoda Police Station in Mahasamund. They were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Police said the operation was conducted jointly by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force and Singhoda Police.

Officials said that the action is part of a wider effort to dismantle drug trafficking networks through end-to-end investigations, including financial investigations and identification of those involved in supplying, transporting and receiving narcotics.

The total seized property in the case stands at Rs 70,08,500, including the contraband, container vehicle and mobile phones.