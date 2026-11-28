MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 28 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives after the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and fell about 300 metres into a gorge in the Rikhnikhal area of the state's Pauri Garhwal district.

At least eight people, including seven women, were killed and four sustained injuries in the incident.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Dhami said: "In the unfortunate road accident that occurred in Pauri district, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured."

The Chief Minister assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government stands firmly with the affected families with full sensitivity and compassion in this time of grief.

"Instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to provide every possible assistance to the affected families," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it said.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences over the lives lost in the incident.

Describing the tragedy as "deeply saddening", President Murmu while taking to her official X account, said: "I express my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

"I also pray for the speedy recovery and well-being of those injured in the accident," she added.

According to the police, the vehicle was travelling from Rikhanikhal towards Bhangalwad and was carrying 12 people.