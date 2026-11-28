MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) As her 2016 short film 'Chutney' completed 10 years since its release on Saturday, actress and filmmaker Tisca Chopra penned a long gratitude note on her official handle for all those who helped make the project come to life.

Tisca dropped a scene from the short film on her official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "10 years on, who knew our #Chutney would leave such an aftertaste..It's personally significant because the love the film got, gave me my voice as a storyteller/filmmaker. I began to write and produce stories that I thought were missing from the landscape..Thank you @royalstagbarrelselectshorts and @joydeepbasuroy for your instant and unstinting support..(sic)."

Thanking the viewers, she added, "To the audience who watched, rewatched, discussed, did projects in colleges, studied it at film schools and shared it so widely.. always grateful (Folded hands emoji)".

She further gave a shout-out to the cast and crew of the drama of 'Chutney', saying, "And @_adilhussain and @rasikadugal my dearest ones who came on board without a question..To @sumitgulati90 #akashbhardwaj & #divesh for your talent..To my dearest @dilipkhussro for your blessings and casting..To @ozajay we need to do a full length soonest..To @monisharbaldawa who went truly above the call of duty and brought us an edit all loved..To @rakeshmmehra his team who made the shoot so easy.. mainly @padmininandaakumar...To @avneeshmishra3 who gave us his flavourful contribution..And if I have missed anyone please put it down to perimenopause."

The story of the short film has been penned by Tisca, along with Jyoti Kapur Das and Avneesh Mishra. Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, the project has been backed by Tisca herself.

With Tisca, Adil Hussain, and Rasika Dugal in the lead, the ancillary cast of the drama includes Sumit Gulati, Devesh Ranjan, and Aakash Bharadwaj, along with others.

'Chutney' talks about a simple housewife, Vanita (Played by Tisca), who narrates an interesting tale to a woman (Played by Rasika) who, the night before, flirts with her husband at a party.