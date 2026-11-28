MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in stealing Apple products and other electronic goods worth nearly Rs one crore from an Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd warehouse in Changodar have been arrested by the Ahmedabad Rural's Local Crime Branch (LCB), with police recovering goods worth Rs 91.20 lakh and the car allegedly used in the burglary.

The burglary took place on the night of October 21 at the company's warehouse near Navapura village, under Changodar police station limits.

According to the police, the accused entered the premises through an agricultural field behind the warehouse, climbed a neem tree alongside the boundary wall and removed a metal sheet fitted on the wall to gain entry.

They then stole iPhones, iPad Pro devices, keyboards, Apple Watches, Dell and HP laptops, backpacks and other electronic accessories collectively valued at Rs 99,98,742.

The theft included 40 iPhone 17 devices worth Rs 33.02 lakh, 30 iPhone 16 devices worth Rs 22.28 lakh, 15 Dell laptops worth Rs 21.78 lakh and 11 HP laptops worth Rs 6.25 lakh, besides Apple Watches, iPad Pro devices, keyboards, backpacks and SanDisk storage devices.

The case remained undetected until the LCB launched a special investigation following instructions from senior officials. Police Inspector R N Karmatiya formed multiple teams to investigate the burglary.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the warehouse's vicinity, approach roads and highways. With the assistance of the CCTV Command and Control Centre, they mapped the routes of suspicious vehicles and verified details of more than 100 vehicles.

Police also questioned over 250 people, including employees, security guards and workers at the warehouse and nearby establishments.

The investigation also covered habitual burglary offenders, history-sheeters and suspects involved in similar crimes in other districts, besides technical surveillance.

Police Sub-Inspector R B Rathod and Head Constable Kuldeepsinh Chauhan subsequently received specific information through human and technical intelligence about the involvement of an inter-state gang engaged in mobile phone thefts.

The investigation was extended to Thane, Mumbra and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Jalore and Sirohi in Rajasthan, and Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Police later learnt that the suspects were travelling towards Rajasthan in a Maruti Ertiga car to sell the stolen goods. The LCB intercepted the vehicle on the Kheda-Ahmedabad highway and arrested five occupants. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to the burglary.

The arrested accused have been identified as Maya alias Sandeep Patel and Surendrakumar Patel, both from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh; Mohammad Shameem from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra; Akash Chauhan from Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh; and Kamleshgiri Goswami from Jalore district in Rajasthan.

Police recovered 29 iPhone 16 handsets, 39 iPhone 17 handsets, 14 Dell laptops, 10 HP laptops, 32 Apple Watches, 19 Apple keyboards and two iPad Pro devices.

The car was also seized, taking the total value of the recovered property to Rs 96,22,989.

The police said Maya alias Sandeep Patel and Surendrakumar Patel had also been arrested in 2025 in connection with the theft of Apple mobile phones and accessories worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore from an Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd warehouse in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

A case was registered there under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both were also named in a 2023 theft case registered at Surajpur police station in Uttar Pradesh under Sections 380, 411 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code.

A case has been registered at Changodar police station under Sections 305(a), 331(4) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The five accused have been handed over to Changodar police for further investigation.