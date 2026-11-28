NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a gripping new supernatural thriller published by Spines, author Jay Whitt introduces readers to a dark, high-octane tale of justice from beyond the grave. "Women of the Ghost Car: Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned" is a relentless exploration of supernatural retribution, family secrets and the enduring power of a bond that transcends death itself.After Brenda Sue Wolfe is tragically murdered on Halloween night under a hunter's moon, her spirit becomes inextricably bound to the blue Buick Skyhawk she left behind. Caught in a supernatural purgatory, Brenda is granted a single year to seek vengeance against the violent men who cut her life short. Yet, "Women of the Ghost Car" is far more than a conventional story of spectral retribution. When 17-year-old Caroline Kelly unwittingly purchases the haunted vehicle from a local salvage yard, her life is forever altered. Through haunting visions and shared memories, the two young women discover a profound and unexpected connection.As Caroline is drawn into Brenda's harrowing quest for justice, she must navigate the dangerous intersection between the living and the dead. The story unfolds against the atmospheric backdrop of a quiet southern town, where local law enforcement-including a pragmatic police chief and a spiritually attuned deputy named Black Cloud-scramble to understand a string of fiery, inexplicable events. As Brenda's ghostly Buick hunts down the criminals responsible for her demise, the town is thrown into chaos. Whitt weaves an intricate web of suspense, escalating the stakes as Halloween approaches, blending explosive action sequences with quiet, haunting moments of spiritual connection.Whitt brilliantly balances this supernatural horror with a deep emotional core, exploring how the trauma of the past can only be healed by the bonds of love and family. As the clock ticks toward the anniversary of Brenda's death, the two women must face a terrifying truth. Readers are taken on an unforgettable journey that proves some battles cannot be won with vengeance alone, and some souls can only be saved through the ultimate sacrifice of the heart.The Highlights:Supernatural Thriller: A fast-paced, ghostly revenge narrative centered on a haunted 1987 Buick Skyhawk.Deep Emotional Core: Explores the profound connection between two young women fighting for closure.Redemption Over Vengeance: Delves into themes of justice, sacrifice and the healing power of love in the face of tragedy.“Women of the Ghost Car” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author: Jay Whitt is a compelling voice in the supernatural thriller genre, known for weaving high-stakes action with deep emotional resonance. Drawing inspiration from classic revenge narratives and spiritual folklore, Whitt creates immersive worlds where justice and redemption collide. With a talent for blending visceral supernatural elements with grounded, character-driven storytelling, Whitt's work centers on the enduring strength of familial bonds and the unseen forces that connect us across boundaries.Book Details:Title: Women of the Ghost Car: Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman ScornedAuthor: Jay WhittPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798905499272Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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A Supernatural Ride of Revenge and Redemption in "Women of the Ghost Car" News Provided By Spines November 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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