MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bearing The Crest of Eminence, Prateek The Deco Veridian in Sector 150, Noida, offers just two residences per floor, and Art Deco 2.0 architecture.

NOIDA, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the world's great cities, the most sought-after residences share a few traits. They have few neighbours and a private arrival, architecture with a point of view, and a daily life curated around wellness and leisure. Prateek The Deco Veridian, unveiled today by Prateek Group in Sector 150, Noida, brings those benchmarks to India's Delhi National Capital Region. Prateek Group is now opening it to buyers in the United States.The development carries its own emblem. The Crest of Eminence draws on the traditional crest, long a mark of identity, distinction, royalty and heritage, and serves as the architectural signature of Prateek The Deco Veridian. For Indian-American families looking for a home in India for parents, for long stays or for an eventual return, it offers an address with standing, and a legacy to pass on.Architectural distinction, with roots in 1920s New YorkPrateek calls the design language Art Deco 2.0. It draws on the bold geometry and symmetry of 1920s New York Art Deco and reworks it for contemporary living. The result is a grand geometric façade, refined materials and finishes, and sophisticated, curated interiors, giving timeless elegance a modern expression.Privacy, the ultimate luxuryEach floor holds just two residences, within a low-density plan. Every home is planned with its own private lifts, which open through access-controlled entry directly into the residence. Wall-sized windows, expansive private decks and horizon views give each home the space and seclusion of a private residence.Nature at every windowExpansive green landscapes and 360-degree openness bring daylight and fresh air into every home. Private decks look out over greenery, the Yamuna River and the horizon.A curated life within the addressThe planned offering includes a swimming pool, a football ground, and tennis, pickleball and padel courts, along with a fully equipped gymnasium. Dedicated spaces are planned for boxing, wrestling, kabaddi, judo, karate and table tennis. Ice baths and recovery therapies support wellness, while restaurants, cafés, lounges and recreational spaces complete the experience. Together, the architecture, the landscape and these amenities are designed to work as one way of life, not a list of facilities.Why it works for buyers who live overseas1. A regulated purchase. Prateek The Deco Veridian is registered with Uttar Pradesh's real estate regulator under UPRERAPRJ530680. India's RERA law requires 70% of buyer payments to be held in a separate bank account and used only for that project's land and construction.2. Construction already under way. Prateek Group performed the Bhumi Pujan in October 2026 and began building before the sales launch. "We believe a strong development vision must be backed by execution," said Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group.3. Clear ownership rules. Under India's foreign exchange law (FEMA), NRIs and OCI cardholders can buy residential property without Reserve Bank of India approval. If the purchase is paid with foreign remittances or from NRE or FCNR accounts, sale proceeds can be repatriated for up to two residential properties.4. Easier trips home. Sector 150 sits on the Noida Expressway, and Noida International Airport at Jewar began commercial flights in June 2026. Once the proposed Yamuna Pushta Corridor is complete, Delhi's IGI Airport is expected to be about 45 minutes away.A setting of space and greenSector 150 covers nearly 300 acres and is among the lowest-density sectors in Noida, with about 70% of its land given to green and open spaces.A legacy of landmarksFor more than 20 years, Prateek Group has worked by two ideas: "Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks" and "Trust. We Know What It Means." It has delivered more than 20 million square feet and is home to more than 50,000 families, with landmarks across Noida and NCR including Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Canary and the Prateek Grand City township. In November 2026, Outlook India named Managing Director Prateek Tiwari among its 40 Visionaries Below the Age of 40 Shaping the Future of Business, and Forbes India featured Chairman Prashant Tiwari in its Dynamic Leaders Powering India's Future showcase.About Prateek GroupFounded in 2005 by civil engineer Prashant Tiwari, Prateek Group is a developer of luxury and premium real estate based in Noida, part of India's Delhi National Capital Region. Guided by "Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks", it has delivered more than 20 million square feet and is home to more than 50,000 families. More at prateekgroup.Prateek The Deco Veridian is registered with UP RERA under UPRERAPRJ530680 (up-rera). Images are artist's impressions. Plans, designs and amenities follow the current project plan and may change. This release is not legal or tax advice; overseas buyers should consult a qualified adviser.

Bhanu Chauhan

Prateek Group

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Prateek The Deco Veridian: A Delhi NCR Address Built to Global Luxury Benchmarks Opens to Indian-American Buyers News Provided By Infotanks, Inc. November 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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