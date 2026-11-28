MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) From parcels of gooseberries to packets of condoms, the factional war within Kerala unit of Congress has taken an increasingly bizarre turn, exposing how personal rivalries are spilling out of party forums and into the public domain.

The latest episode involves Vadakara Congress MP Shafi Parambil, who has become the target of a mocking video showing condoms being sent to him through a Facebook page claiming to represent the Kasaragod Youth Congress.

The accompanying message made sarcastic references to the controversy involving his former protege and former MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, ousted from the party.

The Youth Congress leadership in Kasaragod, however, has disowned the Facebook page as 'fake' and lodged a complaint with the district police chief Nidhinraj P., alleging misuse of the organisation's name and emblem.

The video comes amid an escalating public confrontation between Shafi and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan.

After Unnithan launched a personal attack on Shafi, a parcel of gooseberries was reportedly sent to the former from Palakkad.

Flex boards supporting Shafi subsequently appeared in several places, while a public protest against Unnithan at a pensioners' association meeting added to the embarrassment.

The latest episode is another reminder that factionalism has been part of the Congress' political DNA in Kerala for more than five decades.

The original battle was between K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony, who led rival camps in the party.

Oommen Chandy, who later emerged as the principal face of the A group, was himself a key figure in Antony's camp during its confrontation with Karunakaran.

By the turn of the century, the rivalry had acquired a new dimension, with Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala emerging as the principal faces of the two camps.

After Chandy lost power in 2016, his health deteriorated and his once formidable A group gradually slipped into the background.

The old bipolar structure subsequently gave way to multiple power centres, with Chennithala, K. Sudhakaran and later V.D. Satheesan emerging as influential players.

Satheesan's elevation as Chief Minister following the 2026 Assembly victory marked a major shift in the balance of power, with the powerful K.C. Venugopal unable to secure the leadership himself.

The present power equation is increasingly being viewed as a contest between the Satheesan and Venugopal camps, while Chennithala has adopted a relatively restrained position.

The Shafi-Unnithan confrontation is unfolding against this larger struggle for influence, with even the Oommen Chandy legacy becoming a subject of dispute.

State party President and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph is in Delhi trying to sort out issues and is meeting the national leadership and Satheesan is also reaching Delhi.

For a party that returned to power just six months ago, the latest spectacle is an uncomfortable reminder that its oldest enemy may still be its own factional politics.