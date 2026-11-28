MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his“vote theft” allegations, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India are trying to“change the electoral map of India”.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, the Congress leader maintained that the proposed legislation on Delimitation, linked to women's reservation, is intended to further the BJP's own political interests. Rahul Gandhi termed the 2024 Lok Sabha election that re-elected the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the third consecutive time as“illegal”. It was a premise based on reported figures from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming the Election Commission“has deleted 140 million voters who voted in 2024”.

Incidentally, that verdict had considerably reduced the BJP's number of seats in Lok Sabha compared to 2019. Yet, Rahul Gandhi asserted that“according to the EC itself, the 2024 election was illegal”. He went on to allege ulterior motives behind the reorganisation of seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, reiterating his earlier claim of voter deletion in Bihar and West Bengal, and“bogus voting” in Karnataka and Haryana.

The Gandhi scion stressed the number“850”, the likely count of seats in the Lok Sabha post-Delimitation, that will give the BJP a larger number of constituencies“to play with”, he claimed.“Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use the excuse of women's reservation,” he said, pointing out,“the women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow...”

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Constitution 106th Amendment Act, 2023), which reserves 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, including one-third of seats already reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, was passed by Parliament in September 2023 and received Presidential assent the same month. However, its implementation was linked to a future Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise, meaning the reservation would take a long time to be implemented.

The government's stated position is that additional legislative steps related to delimitation and seat reorganisation are needed to operationalise women's quota before future elections.

BJP leaders argue that these changes will finally make the 33 per cent reservation effective and increase women's representation in legislatures.

The Congress leader, however, contended that women's reservation is already law and accused the government of using the issue to advance a broader“agenda”.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi appeared to sidestep a direct question on the interest of states, largely from South India, who stand to lose their relative influence in Lok Sabha. State leaders in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been raising concerns that a population-based delimitation exercise would punish them for successful population-control policies while rewarding states with higher population growth.

Instead, he chose to repeat the accusations. At one time during the briefing, he said,“Our polling shows us that 80 per cent of India, and almost 100 per cent of Gen-Z believe that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections,” without sharing any details of the“polling”. It also appeared the LoP was invoking Gen-Z participation, and when asked if that was indeed so, he did not rule out the possibility, saying that he was addressing all who were brave enough to stand up against the BJP.

On non-NDA parties' likely support for the legislation to be tabled on Monday, Rahul Gandhi chose to wait before the final decision.“It's going to become very clear who is on this side, who is protecting democracy, and who is not,” he stated, adding that he“would like” even BJP-led NDA constituents to“think about India, to protect democracy...”

On a pointed question on the role of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) in the Opposition's INDIA bloc if it chose to vote in favour of the legislation, Rahul Gandhi asserted that their role within the INDIA bloc will remain the same.