Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the road accident at Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal area of Pauri Garhwal district. According to official information, expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of those injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths of seven people in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.

The accident occurred after an overcrowded Eeco car plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring five others. Following the crash, residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the five injured victims to a hospital for treatment. The incident has triggered widespread grief and panic in the area, while official details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident are awaited. (ANI)