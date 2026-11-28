Belonia (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a major initiative to empower youth from border areas and encourage their participation in the country's armed forces, the 43rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a Civic Action Programme at Belonia Border Outpost (BOP) in Tripura. The programme was attended by DIG of BSF 43rd Battalion Raj Kumar, Commandant M. Ravinder, Additional District Magistrate Habij Uddin and other senior BSF officials.

As part of the initiative, books and notebooks for competitive examination preparation, along with tracksuits and shoes for physical training, were distributed among young men and women undergoing training at various BOPs under the 43rd Battalion. Certificates were also presented to the trainees. The candidates are being prepared for recruitment examinations, including SSC GD, Agniveer and other armed forces examinations.

A computer training centre was also inaugurated at Belonia BOP by DIG Raj Kumar to provide additional skill development opportunities to youth from border villages. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Raj Kumar said that the BSF had been providing physical training to border-area youth for the past several months, while the district administration was extending support for written examination preparation. He said that 78 candidates had cleared the Agniveer written examination, while more than 100 candidates had qualified in the SSC GD examination, describing the results as encouraging.

"These are very encouraging results. Their physical tests will be conducted next, and the BSF has already provided them with medical guidance and physical training. We are hopeful that the maximum number of candidates will qualify," Raj Kumar said. He further stated that medical check-ups had been conducted by BSF doctors to familiarise candidates with the medical examination process and help them address any shortcomings ahead of recruitment tests.

The DIG added that the newly inaugurated computer centre would help young people develop additional skills alongside their physical and academic preparation. The BSF would also make efforts to provide structured lessons and certification through the Skill Development Council. The initiative, organised ahead of the BSF Raising Day, aims to enhance the employability of border-area youth, equip them with essential skills and encourage them to pursue careers in the country's armed forces.