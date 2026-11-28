New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mizoram on Saturday on a three-day visit to attend the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and the closing ceremony of the university's Silver Jubilee celebrations. This marks her second visit to the state since assuming the office of president. She arrived at Lengpui Airport from Keralam, where she was warmly received by Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal, and other senior officials. Upon reaching Lok Bhavan, the President was welcomed by the Governor, accompanied by Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, Vinod P. Kavle, and other officials. As part of her programme this evening, the President is scheduled to visit exhibition stalls showcasing the initiatives and products of six government departments, namely Commerce and Industries, Sericulture, Horticulture, Art and Culture, Co-operation, and Agriculture, at the Upper Lawn of Lok Bhavan. A State Banquet-cum-Cultural Programme will also be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour later in the evening. On the second day of her visit, the President is scheduled to visit the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum at Kelsih and the Typical Mizo Village at Falkawn, where she will witness a Living Museum performance highlighting Mizo culture and traditions. On Monday, November 30, the final day of her visit, President Murmu will attend the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University and the closing ceremony of its Silver Jubilee celebrations as the Chief Guest. Following the events, she will depart for Nagaland to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Hornbill Festival at Kisama. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on November 26 paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the courage of soldiers, police personnel and others who stood fearlessly against terror. In a post on X, the President said their sacrifice and selfless service would forever remain etched in the nation's memory. She also reaffirmed the country's collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world. (ANI)

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