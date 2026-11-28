New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stated that the position of alliance partners "is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill," while responding to questions regarding the stands of INDIA bloc allies NCP (SP) and DMK on the proposed delimitation legislation. Responding specifically to a question on whether NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's position in the INDIA bloc would change if his party supports the delimitation bill, Gandhi said, "In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill."

Addressing another query about INDIA bloc ally DMK's stand on delimitation, Gandhi framed the issue as a "fight for democracy" and appealed to NDA partners, including the TDP, while asserting that public anger is growing against the BJP. "This is a fight for democracy. Who is protecting democracy and who is not? We want everyone, including those in the NDA like the TDP, to think about India. How to protect India? These people (BJP) will lose one day. The anger is building up against them," he said.

Speaking on unity within the opposition grouping and outreach to other parties over the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats to 850, Gandhi noted that while aligned allies stand firmly together, his message was meant to caution those not yet aligned as well as NDA constituents. "Our alliance members who are with us, they are all aligned with us 100%. There are some people who are not aligned with us. This is for them to understand: the issue is about 850...The message to everybody who believes in Indian democracy, whether they are on our side or on anybody else's side, including NDA partners, is that what is happening here is the death of Indian democracy... " Gandhi said. Directing a message to Andhra Pradesh leaders and their allies, he added, "I am saying this to Jagan, I am saying this to Chandrababu Naidu ji, and I am saying this to their partners: Indian democracy is being murdered; please wake up."

Meanwhile, according to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the government states that the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats—raising the maximum elective strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 (815 from States and 35 from Union Territories)—is intended to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women under the 106th Amendment Act, 2023, promote women's empowerment, and facilitate inclusivity.

Responding to questions on whether the Congress would back the delimitation bill if its concerns are addressed, Gandhi rejected the 850-seat plan and called for keeping the House strength at 543 while using a caste census and forming a bipartisan commission. "We don't need this bill of 850. There is no need. The idea of 850 is to rig the election. Keep it at 543, no problem. Use the caste census, no problem. Form a bipartisan commission, no problem," he said. Claiming the legislation is unrelated to women's reservation, Gandhi added, "The Women's Reservation Bill is already passed. This has nothing to do with women's reservation. Implement women's reservation at 543 seats right now. We supported it in Parliament House... This is not about women's reservation at all; this is about 850, a blank cheque, and redrawing Indian constituencies."

Asserting that there is a strong public undercurrent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the Leader of the Opposition said delimitation would not stop an eventual electoral defeat for the ruling side. "Mark my words, one day or another they are going to lose. Modi ji does not understand that there is such a massive undercurrent: do whatever you want, rig elections, carry out delimitation, make it 850; it is not going to stop," Gandhi said. He also praised young Indians for speaking out, stating, "My experience, what I have seen, is that Gen Z is not afraid; they have genuine patriotic feelings, and they do not fear. When I see that Gen Z is not afraid, that they are standing up, standing in front of Modi and Shah, taking two or three lathi blows, it makes me very happy to see that there are fearless Gen Z and fearless people in this country. It is a matter of shame that many people have become cowardly..." (ANI)