MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As UAE gets ready to host the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors from all over the world will flock to Yas Marina Circuit. The season finale will be held from December 3 to 6, and the action goes beyond the track, after-race concerts and entertainment are set to wow spectators.

With less than a week left for one of the most prestigious sports events of the year, anticipation is building. Yas Marina Circuit, where the best of the racing world will meet, has rules in place to ensure that the motorsport event goes smoothly and safely.

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Security may inspect visitors and their belongings at the circuit entrances. Anyone refusing a security check or carrying prohibited items may be denied admission. In addition, while this article is based on information from the official website, it is important to note that the final decision regarding individual items rests with venue security personnel.

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Here's what visitors should know when preparing to make their way to the circuit, according to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix website:

Weapons, firearms, knives and imitation weapons. Illegal substances and objects prohibited under UAE law. Balloons and other potentially disruptive items. Unauthorised commercial or promotional materials. Animals, except service animals assisting visitors with disabilities. Any object considered dangerous, disruptive or unsuitable by the organiser or security personnel.

Prohibited items

Smoking is prohibited in designated non-smoking areas.

Food and drinks

Visitors are not allowed to bring their own food and drinks into Yas Marina Circuit. Disposable beverage containers, cans, thermos flasks, picnic baskets and cooler boxes are prohibited.

However, the following are allowed:

Refillable water containers Baby food Food required for medical reasons, accompanied by a prescription or doctor's letter.

Food and drinks can be purchased in the Fanzone and Oasis areas.

Restrictions on photography equipment

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's website states that photography must be for personal, private and non-commercial purposes. In addition, there are certain restrictions which apply if you want to take photos and videos:

Personal still cameras must not exceed 30cm in total length, including the attached lens Professional photography, filming and broadcasting equipment is prohibited Video cameras, GoPro cameras and similar recording devices are not permitted Bringing or operating drones is strictly prohibited

Fan accessories

Cheering till you're hoarse for your favourite F1 driver? Supporting your icons is a part of the thrill of the event, but it is important to do so responsibly. Fan accessories must not obstruct the view of other spectators. If you are bringing flags, the handles must not exceed 1 metre. In addition, accessories displaying offensive language are prohibited. Banners, signs and promotional materials may require prior approval from the organiser.

The following items are prohibited:

Fireworks Flares Laser pointers Air horns Whistles Musical instruments and other sound-amplifying equipment

Bags, suitcases

While you can bring one small bag containing essential belongings, the following items are prohibited:

Large backpacks, suitcases and other items that cannot fit underneath a seat. Camping chairs, folding chairs, stools and other portable seating equipment. Umbrellas, unless purchased inside the venue. Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters and hoverboards.

Visitors requiring pushchairs, medical devices or essential mobility equipment must confirm access arrangements with the organiser, prior to travelling to the venue.

Now that you are clear on what not to bring, here's a checklist for what you can and should take to the venue with you:

Phone with your valid digital tickets in the official Abu Dhabi GP app. Screenshots of tickets, or printed tickets are not permitted. Valid identification documents Keep sunscreen handy. While UAE is in its winter season, sunglasses and a hat can help protect you from the morning heat. A water refillable container to help you stay hydrated. Hearing protection: Earplugs or ear defenders, especially for children. Comfortable clothing: Suitable walking shoes and a light jacket for the evening. Medical essentials: Necessary medication and supporting medical documentation where applicable.

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