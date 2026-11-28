MENAFN - GetNews)Her Helping Habit, Canada's known egg donor, embryo donation and surrogacy agency Canada's established egg donor agency offers intended parents, donors and surrogates a transparent, relationship-based approach to building families, starting with a free 30-minute consultation.

CANADA - Nov. 28, 2026 - Her Helping Habit, a Canadian fertility agency specializing in known egg donation, embryo donation and surrogacy, is inviting intended parents and prospective helpers across the country to experience a more personal approach to family building. Built on lived experience, the agency matches intended parents with egg donors, embryo donors and gestational surrogates through programs that put transparency, education and genuine human connection at the centre of every journey.

For many Canadians, the road to parenthood involves difficult choices and long periods of uncertainty. Her Helping Habit was created to change that, supporting every person involved so each one feels informed, respected and supported from the first conversation to the final step.

A People-First Philosophy Rooted in Lived Experience

The Her Helping Habit team describes its mission simply: helping create a family is about much more than the outcome. In the team's own words:

"Her Helping Habit was built from lived experience and a belief that helping create a family is about so much more than the outcome. It's about the people involved, the relationships we build, and how we make people feel along the way. Our team understands these journeys from many different perspectives. That's why we lead with transparency, education, and genuine human connection, while creating space for everyone involved to feel informed, respected, and supported." -- The Her Helping Habit Team

The agency is led by Katie, Founder and Director of Programs, alongside Heidi, Surrogacy Program Lead.

Katie (Founder and Director of Programs) and Heidi (Surrogacy Program Lead) of Her Helping Habit

Why Known Egg Donation Matters

Her Helping Habit is best known for its focus on known egg donation, a model in which intended parents and donors can get to know each other rather than remaining strangers. Depending on everyone's comfort level, donations can be open or semi-closed, giving families the chance to build a meaningful relationship with the person who helped make their family possible.

Peng and Shuwen, intended parents in Toronto, said their known donor became a deep, lasting relationship that exceeded their expectations.

Comprehensive Fertility Programs for Every Path to Parenthood

Her Helping Habit offers a full range of programs for people who want to become parents and for those who want to help:



Egg Donation in Canada: known donor matching with a strong focus on education and donor wellbeing.

Egg Donation in Mexico: an additional pathway for intended parents exploring international options.

Embryo Donation in Canada: connecting families who have embryos to donate with intended parents hoping to grow their family.

Surrogacy in Canada: guidance and matching for intended parents and gestational surrogates.

Independent Surrogacy Support: help for families who have found their own surrogate and want expert support. Fertility Consulting and Counselling: education, advocacy and guidance for designing a personal journey to parenthood.

Her Helping Habit programs: parenthood, egg donation, embryo donation and surrogacy

Becoming a Helper: Egg Donors, Embryo Donors and Surrogates

Her Helping Habit also welcomes people who want to become an egg donor, become an embryo donor or become a surrogate in Canada. Helpers receive clear information on the process and risks, plus responsive one-on-one support. The agency also runs an Egg Donor Webinar for anyone considering donation.

Samantha, an egg donor from Calgary, said Katie guided her through matching and every step that followed. Jordan, an egg donor from Toronto, credited Katie's guidance with helping her complete two later donation cycles free of OHSS (ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome) after a difficult first cycle with another agency.

A Simple Three-Step Process



Step 1, Connect: book a free consultation with an HHH Coordinator to discuss options for becoming a parent or helping a family grow.

Step 2, Apply and Select: complete a personal questionnaire and choose the program that fits best. Step 3, Begin Working on Your Goal: start the journey with dedicated support at every stage.

The Her Helping Habit three-step process: connect, apply and select, begin working on your goal

Trusted by Families Across Canada

Her Helping Habit has supported clients from Vancouver to Montreal. Amy, a single intended parent in Montreal, said the team helped her find double donors, while Drew and Carly in Vancouver praised the staff as kind and quick to answer every question.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a known egg donor? A known egg donor is a donor whom intended parents can get to know, with open or semi-closed arrangements based on everyone's comfort level. Her Helping Habit specializes in this model in Canada.

Does Her Helping Habit offer surrogacy in Canada? Yes. The agency offers full surrogacy matching and support, as well as independent surrogacy support for families who already have a surrogate.

Can people become egg donors or surrogates through Her Helping Habit? Yes. Prospective egg donors, embryo donors and surrogates can apply through the website and join the free Egg Donor Webinar.

How can intended parents and helpers get started? Interested parties can book a free 30-minute consultation to discuss their fertility goals with an HHH Coordinator.

Book a Free 30-Minute Consultation

Intended parents and prospective helpers can schedule a free 30-minute consultation at herhelpinghabit to discuss their challenges and future fertility goals.

About Her Helping Habit

Her Helping Habit is a Canadian fertility agency specializing in known egg donation, embryo donation and surrogacy. Guided by the belief that "we become our highest selves when we serve others," Her Helping Habit leads with transparency, education and human connection for intended parents, donors and surrogates.