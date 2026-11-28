MENAFN - GetNews) Tree Services Sudbury issues a public reminder as snow, ice and strong winds raise concerns about damaged branches and unstable trees.

GREATER SUDBURY, Ontario - Nov. 28, 2026 - Tree Services Sudbury is urging property owners across Greater Sudbury to check trees near their homes and buildings before winter weather brings heavier snow, freezing rain and strong winds.

The reminder focuses on a seasonal safety concern: trees with damaged branches, weakened trunks or unstable roots may be more likely to break or fall during severe weather. Trees close to houses, vehicles, driveways and public walkways deserve particular attention because falling branches can cause injuries and property damage.

The announcement is intended to encourage early checks and help residents understand when a tree may need professional attention.

Winter Weather Can Increase the Risk of Tree Damage

Snow and ice can add weight to tree branches. When combined with strong winds, this extra pressure may cause weak branches to snap or larger sections of a tree to break.



Heavy snowfall, freezing rain and high winds can also affect trees with damaged roots or weakened trunks.

Property owners should look for visible warning signs, including:



Large cracks or splits in the trunk.

Dead, broken or hanging branches.

Visible damage around the roots.

A tree that has leaned or changed position. Branches resting on roofs, fences or other structures.

A representative of Tree Services Sudbury said:

"Winter weather can additionally pressure trees that already have damaged branches, weakened trunks or unstable roots. Identifying these problems before heavy snow and freezing rain arrive can help property owners make better decisions about the trees around their homes."

Early Checks Can Help Property Owners Make Informed Decision

A tree may have structural problems that are difficult to see from the ground. Cracks, decay, root damage and weakened branches can affect its condition and stability.

Not every damaged tree needs to be cut down. The right decision depends on the level of damage, the tree's condition and the risk it may present to people or nearby property.

Residents researching tree removal Sudbury options should first understand the condition of the affected tree. Where removal is necessary, the decision should be based on safety and the findings of a suitable assessment.

A Tree Services Sudbury representative added:

"Not every damaged tree needs to be removed. Sometimes, the right approach may involve pruning or structural support, while other situations may require further attention. The important thing is to understand the condition of the tree before deciding what needs to be done."

Who Looks After Trees on Public and Private Property?

Tree care responsibilities depend on where a tree is located. The City of Greater Sudbury manages street trees and provides information about maintenance, public tree care and reporting concerns.

Residents who notice a street tree that appears diseased, dead or dangerous should contact the City for guidance. They should not carry out unauthorized work on municipal trees.



The same safety concerns apply across Greater Sudbury communities, including Valley East, Chelmsford, Azilda, Copper Cliff, Capreol, Garson, Lively and Coniston.

About the Company

Tree Services Sudbury is a tree care company based in Greater Sudbury, Ontario. Its services include tree removal, trimming, emergency tree services, arborist consultations, and tree cabling and bracing for residential and commercial properties.