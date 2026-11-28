MENAFN - GetNews) Tree Service Pros of Kingston highlights the importance of identifying weak, damaged, and dead branches before snow and ice increase the risk of breakage.

KINGSTON, Ontario - Nov. 28, 2026 - As winter approaches, Tree Service Pros of Kingston is encouraging property owners across Kingston and surrounding communities to assess the condition of their trees and address potential hazards before winter storms arrive.

Preventive pruning, particularly the removal of dead, damaged, or structurally weak branches, can help reduce the risk of falling limbs during periods of snow and ice accumulation.

Winter weather can place additional stress on trees, especially branches that are already weakened by disease, decay, previous damage, or poor structural growth. Snow and ice accumulation may increase the weight carried by these branches, making them more vulnerable to breakage.

Tree Service Pros of Kingston is highlighting the importance of timely tree assessments and appropriate pruning as part of seasonal property maintenance.

Preventive Pruning Can Help Reduce Winter Tree Hazards

Heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds can place pressure on tree limbs, particularly those with existing structural weaknesses.

Preventive pruning involves selectively removing branches that are dead, diseased, damaged, or likely to pose a safety concern. The process can help reduce unnecessary weight and address certain structural problems before winter weather creates more difficult working conditions.

Not every tree requires trimming before winter, and unnecessary or poorly timed pruning can cause additional stress. A professional assessment can help determine whether pruning is appropriate and which branches require attention.

Professional Tree Assessments Support Safer Property Maintenance

Tree Service Pros of Kingston provides tree care services to residential and commercial property owners in Kingston, Ontario, and surrounding communities. Its services include tree trimming and pruning, tree removal, emergency tree services, certified arborist consultations, and tree cabling and bracing.

It also provides assessments that help identify potential risks, evaluate structural conditions, and determine suitable care options.

Property owners are encouraged to pay attention to visible warning signs, including dead branches, large cracks in limbs, damaged trunk sections, hanging branches, and noticeable changes in a tree's position.

Trees with branches close to buildings, access routes, or utility lines may also require professional attention.

More serious structural problems may require additional care or, where necessary, removal.

Local Tree Care Considerations Ahead of Winter

Kingston and surrounding communities experience seasonal weather conditions that can affect tree health and stability.

Appropriate care depends on the species, existing health concerns, and the specific risks associated with each property.

Its services also include emergency tree response for situations involving storm-damaged or fallen trees.

“Preventive tree care is about identifying potential problems before they become more serious. Dead, damaged, or structurally weak branches deserve attention, particularly when snow and ice can place additional weight on them. A professional assessment helps property owners understand which trees need attention and what measures are appropriate.” The company owner says.

About the Company

Tree Service Pros of Kingston is a tree care company based in Kingston, Ontario, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Kingston and surrounding communities. The company provides professional tree removal, tree trimming, emergency tree services, certified arborist consultations, and tree cabling and bracing. Its service area includes Gananoque, Napanee, Wolfe Island, and the Frontenac Islands.

For further information about its services, visit .