On October 30, the 26th Wuhan Motor Show 2026 officially opened in Wuhan, where DONGFENG is headquartered. As a key passenger-vehicle brand of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, FORTHING brought together the FORTHING V6 (a roomy six-seat model with HUAWEI ADS 5 SE), the FORTHING V9 (a luxury smart-electric“first-class cabin”) and the V6 and V9 Camper Vans, all on one stage. From cutting-edge intelligence to generous room, and from everyday family trips to outdoor adventures, scenario-based displays and playful, hands-on activities brought the strengths of the V6 and V9—space, intelligence and comfort—to life, giving visitors an immersive experience of just how relaxed mainstream family travel can be.

FORTHING V6

An Affordable, Roomy Six-Seat Model with HUAWEI ADS 5 SE

As more families add a second or third child, demand for whole-family outings and parent-child camping keeps rising, and family cars that combine comfortable, generous space, intelligent safety and versatility across scenarios have become the mainstream choice for consumers.

Inside, the FORTHING V6 adopts a 2+2+2 six-seat layout with a third row that is genuinely usable. Its second-row captain's chairs and wide aisle make getting children in and out easy, and the third row folds flat into the floor so the cabin switches freely between passengers and cargo. For smart driving, the V6 comes with HUAWEI ADS 5 SE. On urban commutes, LCC+ urban lane cruise assist recognizes traffic lights, follows the vehicle ahead and smartly prevents other cars from cutting in, so that in congested traffic drivers no longer work the throttle and brake constantly. On long-distance highway drives, activating NCA highway navigation assist handles automatic lane changes, smart overtaking, entering and exiting ramps, and slowing for curves, greatly easing fatigue on long trips. Backed by the CAS 5.0 all-round active safety system, the car monitors its surroundings in real time and brakes automatically to avoid hazards, giving the whole family genuine peace of mind. A real-world range of 510 km and energy consumption as low as 11.8 kWh per 100 km keep running costs down. Standard 6.6 kW V2L output turns the car into a mobile power station for camping and outdoor picnics, giving users the freedom to use power whenever and wherever they need it.

At the Wuhan Motor Show 2026, the FORTHING V6 Camper Van made its first official public appearance. It comes with a pop-top roof tent that is structurally compliant and covered by a dedicated warranty, so every add-on comes with the assurance of quality—making family outdoor adventures both more enjoyable and more worry-free.

FORTHING V9

A Luxury Smart-Electric “ First-Class Cabin ” for the Whole Family

The V9 is a comfortable MPV built for large families, and it lives up to its billing as a luxury smart-electric“first-class cabin”, bringing relaxed, comfortable travel to every journey a family takes together. Powered by the high-output Mach Hybrid system, it delivers 200 km of CLTC all-electric range and 1,300 km combined—long-range capability that takes the anxiety out of long trips. Whether for a weekend parent-child camping trip close to home, a cross-city visit to relatives or a long family road trip, the V9 needs no frequent charging stops along the way, leaving the whole family freer to enjoy the ride.

At more than 5.2 meters long, the V9 opens up an airy, spacious cabin. Second-row aviation-style seats add a premium feel, while dual power sliding doors and a wide central aisle let elderly passengers get in and out with ease, and give children room to move around safely. On board, thoughtful touches include a multi-function table that lets children draw, do homework or eat a simple meal during the trip. When camping, a 6 kW V2L output can run a kettle, a rice cooker, a projector and more—enough to turn any spot outdoors into a warm gathering place.

Also on display was the FORTHING V9 Camper Van, a factory-integrated, regulation-compliant camper MPV. With the roof down, its 1,950 mm height makes daily commuting and underground parking effortless; with the roof raised while parked, interior height reaches 2.2–2.3 m, creating two separate levels. The upper level holds a dedicated 0.95 × 1.9 m sleeping pod, while the lower level retains a 2+2 four-seat layout that converts into a 1.1 × 1.9 m bed. It also comes with a 5 L fresh-water tank and 8 L grey-water tank, an external shower kit, a 22 L on-board refrigerator, a shaded side awning, a 6 kW V2L output and a 220 V in-car power supply. In effect, parking turns the cabin into a fully furnished room—one vehicle that covers both city commuting and outdoor living, and gives owners the motorhome they dreamed of with no aftermarket conversion needed.

From the daily round of drop-offs and pick-ups, and family dinners out, to camping holidays in the hills, the V9 balances a sense of occasion with everyday practicality. A spacious, quiet cabin and a refined, comfortable ride let every family member—grandparents and children alike—rest and relax on the road, turning the drive itself into a pleasure and giving large families one relaxed, rewarding journey after another.

Hands-On Experience

Discovering the Fun of Family Travel

FORTHING focuses on what families find hardest about everyday mobility. With the V6 and V9 as its core models, FORTHING is expanding and refining its product lineup to cover different family budgets and usage preferences. Drawing on generous space, dependable safety, smart features and versatility across use cases, it addresses mainstream family mobility needs head on. Beyond the immersive camping experience, visitors at the show could scan a QR code to leave their contact details and receive a show-exclusive gift, and experience the family-friendly design of the FORTHING range up close in a relaxed, lively setting.

At the Wuhan Motor Show 2026, FORTHING showcased its product highlights in a camping setting, making product value tangible and easy to grasp. Going forward, FORTHING will continue to deepen its focus on the family new-energy segment and to refine models tailored to Chinese families' needs, delivering comfortable, reassuring and smart mobility solutions to more families.

About Us

FORTHING is a passenger vehicle brand under Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. Founded in 1954, the company entered the automotive manufacturing sector in 1969 and is recognized as one of China's pioneering automobile producers, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 passenger vehicles.