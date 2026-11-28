MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Brar of Saskatchewan & Manitoba commits to practical, community-focused housing development across Western Canada

Saskatchewan, Ontario - Nov. 28, 2026 - Real estate developer and hospitality investor Gary Brar has announced a new personal pledge focused on responsible housing development in underserved markets across Western Canada.

The pledge, titled“Build Where It's Needed,” reflects Brar's long-standing approach to identifying underdeveloped regions and delivering practical, sustainable projects that support local economies.

“Housing demand in regional markets is real,” Gary Brar has said.“You need to look at infrastructure, hospitals, and employers. That's where long-term stability comes from.”

At a time when Canada continues to face housing supply challenges, particularly outside major urban centers, Brar is formalizing the principles that have guided his two-decade career in real estate and hospitality.

Why This Issue Matters Now



Canada is projected to need millions of additional housing units by 2030 to restore affordability levels.

Mid-sized and regional cities are experiencing increased migration due to cost pressures in major urban centers.

Construction costs have risen significantly in recent years, limiting new supply in smaller markets. Healthcare systems in regional cities face staffing shortages, increasing demand for nearby, quality housing.

Brar's recent multifamily project in Prince Albert, located near the hospital, reflects this need. Units range from one to three bedrooms, starting at $1,450 per month.

“I don't build just because land is available,” Brar has stated.“I build because the numbers and the community support it.”

The“Build Where It's Needed” Pledge: 7 Personal Commitments

Through this pledge, Gary Brar commits to the following concrete behaviors:

Prioritize projects near key infrastructure, including hospitals and employment hubs.

Conduct documented demand analysis before committing to new land acquisitions.

Maintain direct oversight of construction budgeting and timelines to prevent unnecessary cost inflation.

Focus on secondary and underdeveloped markets where supply gaps exist.

Hold completed residential assets long term rather than pursuing short-term flips.

Review rental pricing annually against local economic conditions to ensure sustainability and accessibility.

Pause or decline projects where economic fundamentals are weak, even if land is available.

“Underdeveloped markets are not weak markets,” Brar has said.“They just need vision and execution.”

A Free“Build Responsibly” Toolkit for Individuals

Brar is also releasing a public toolkit for individuals who want to support responsible housing development in their own communities — no investment required.

10 Actions You Can Take Today

Attend local city council meetings discussing zoning and housing.

Support infrastructure projects that expand housing access.

Research housing supply trends in your region.

Advocate for development near hospitals and employment centers.

Engage respectfully in public consultations on new housing projects.

Promote balanced growth in mid-sized communities.

Share verified data about local housing shortages.

Support responsible builders and operators in your region.

Encourage adaptive reuse of underutilized buildings.

Track local vacancy rates and housing starts annually.

These actions require time and awareness, not financial investment.

30-Day Community Housing Progress Tracker

Individuals can use this simple 30-day framework:

Week 1



Research your city's housing vacancy rate. Identify upcoming development proposals.

Week 2



Attend or review a local council housing discussion. Document one infrastructure gap affecting housing supply.

Week 3



Engage in a public forum or consultation respectfully. Share credible housing data within your community network.

Week 4



Identify one policy or zoning improvement you support. Commit to tracking local housing growth quarterly.

Consistency builds impact.

Call to Action

Gary Brar invites developers, investors, and community members across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and beyond to take the“Build Where It's Needed” pledge.

“Timing matters,” he has said.“You need patience. You also need confidence in your strategy.”

Readers are encouraged to adopt the toolkit, share it within their communities, and advocate for thoughtful, infrastructure-aligned development.

Responsible growth is a shared responsibility.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Gary Brar

Gary Brar is an entrepreneur, real estate developer, and hospitality investor operating across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. With over 20 years of experience, he leads Brar Investment Group, which develops and operates hotel and multifamily residential projects in communities including Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, North Battleford, and Winnipeg. His work focuses on long-term asset development in underdeveloped regional markets across Western Canada.

Contact

Email:...