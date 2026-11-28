With fewer than five months remaining until 1 April 2027, GB 47372—2 026, the Safety Technical Specification for Mobile Power Supplies, is about to enter into force, and the industry is heading into a new round of compliance upgrades. Competitive focus used to sit on the number of ports, pricing and nameplate capacity; once the new standard lands, cell safety becomes the core assessment metric, and tests such as the φ4 mm nail penetration, the lithium-plating inspection after 300 cycles and thermal abuse at 135 °C move from optional testing to mandatory factory requirements.1. Standard implementation timeline and regulatory scope



2026-03-31: GB 473 72—2026 issued; text released publicly on 2026-04-03

2027-04-01: the standard enters into force, with a 12- month transition period

Before 2027-03-31: products covered by legacy CCC certificates may continue to be produced and sold; certificate renewal must be completed by that date From 20 27-03-01: all certified products must carry the CCC traceability QR code

Under Announcement No. 10 of 2023 of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAM R), mobile power supplies (category 0914) have been regulated since August 2023, covering power banks, portable energy storage and camping power stations. The new standard does not create a new regulated category; building on the general standards GB 31241 and GB 4943.1, it divides products by rated energy (1 60 Wh and below = portable mobile power supply; above 160 Wh = portable energy storage supply) and adds dedicated tests for fast-charging abuse scenarios.

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Figure 1 | Key milestones of the new standard's release and the CCC rule switch (data: public information from SAMR and CNCA)

2. Core testing requirements of the new standard

The tightened requirements cover four dimensions, setting higher technical benchmarks for cell performance and BMS design:

1. Intrinsic cell safety: A φ4 mm tungsten-steel needle puncture, crush load capped at 20 kN, thermal abuse at 135 °C, overcharge voltage 1.3x limit, and lithium plating inspection after 300 cycles.

2. Material control: Caps on impurities/moisture; second-life batteries prohibited.

3. Circuitry and BMS: Dual -layer protection, permanent lock-out for voltage events, auto-stop for temp, and operation logs.

4. Labelling and traceability: Wh, mAh, service life and unique ID required; markings must withstand water/alcohol wiping.

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Figure 2 | Core test items: old standards versus the new standard

3. Early market signals: shrinking volume, rising average price

RUNTO online monitoring (January-September 2026): online retail volume of mobile power supplies was 29.132 million units, down 20.8% YoY; retail value was 4.02 billion yuan, down 11.6% YoY; the cumulative average price was 138.1 yuan, up 1 1.6% YoY.

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Figure 3 | Volume and price movement in the online mobile power supply market, January-September 2026

4. Upgrade pressure arrives in the cell supply chain

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Whether finished products can pass the new standard hinges on cell quality. Device makers no longer chase extreme headline parameters; within-batch consistency has become the key metric.

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Figure 5 | Booth at the 202 6 battery and charging industry exhibition

5. Where the segment markets stand

Power banks: Fast charging above 30 W expected to break 60%.

GaN chargers: 65 W multi-port designs are standard; demand tilts towards 100 W + stations.

Wireless charging: Dominated by Qi 2.0/2.1; Qi 2.2 raises power to 25 W.

Portable energy storage: Four Shenzhen-based companies (EcoFlow, Jackery, Anker, Bluetti) hold 58.3% of global sales.

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6. Competitive landscape

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7. Industry trends over the next 18 months



Channels will clear legacy stock while preparing new- standard products.

New CCC certificate and QR code become mandatory shipment prerequisites.

Joint cell-device -BMS certification becomes the mainstream model.

UFCS and PD protocols will coexist for the long run. Strict civil aviation enforcement continues to drive stock replacement.

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About Us

Sichuan Changhong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as "Changhong New Energy," stock code: BJ920239) Founded in October 2006, it was formerly known as the Sichuan Changhong Battery Division, established in 1998. It is a core new-energy industry platform under Sichuan Changhong Electronic Holding Group Co., Ltd.