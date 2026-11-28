Tianjin Jieya Women's Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. is set to take part in Russia Health Care Week 2026, one of the key healthcare and hygiene exhibitions in Russia, to display its full lineup of disposable hygiene solutions (Adult Diaper, Undper Pad, Women Sanitary Pads) for new and existing partners.

At the show, visitors can explore a wide range of our core products, including adult diapers, disposable underpads, pet pads and sanitary napkins. Our well-received Fenrou branded adult diapers with English packaging have gained steady market traction across Russia over the years.

Tianjin Jieya has maintained stable, long-term cooperation with regular Russian partners for many years. Even with this solid foundation, the company aims to further expand its customer network and build more business connections through this exhibition.

We sincerely welcome all Russian friends and industry buyers to stop by our booth 11B084 at Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre in Moscow, to discuss cooperation, check product samples and learn more about our OEM & ODM services.

Regards,

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About us

Tianjin Jieya Women's Hygiene Products Co.,ltd,we are china manufacturing and trading combo and specialized in Hygiene products found in 1996 with CE&ISO have more than 10 years export and OEM brand package experience. Mainly:adult diaper,adult diaper pants,underpad,sanitary napkins,pantyliners and pet pads. We have manufacture expereince 28 years in sanitary napkins,21+years in underpad(pet pads)12 years in adult diaper and 10 years in adult diaper pants. Hope we can work together to bring you more customize specific needs and margin.