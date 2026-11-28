Why Chlorine Compression Is a Materials Problem First

A chlorine gas compressor is rarely limited by its pressure ratio. It is limited by what the gas does to the surfaces it touches, and by what a leak does to the people standing nearby.

Chlorine leaves an electrolyser hot, wet, and close to atmospheric pressure. Before it can be liquefied or fed to a reactor it has to be dried and compressed, and the order in which those two steps happen decides which materials are allowed in the machine.

That is why two plants compressing the same gas to the same pressure can need completely different compressors. The gas is identical; the water content is not.

There is also a personnel dimension. Chlorine can be overexposed before anyone notices anything unusual, which means machine layout, ventilation, and the routing of every vent belong in the compressor specification for this gas, not in a piping detail to be settled later.

Dry Chlorine and Wet Chlorine Are Two Different Machines

Dry chlorine, with moisture held below the level at which hydrochloric acid can form, is handled in carbon steel. The metal builds a protective chloride film and the corrosion rate stays low. Wet chlorine attacks carbon steel quickly, and the corrosion products contaminate the gas.

The material trap is titanium. It is an excellent choice for wet chlorine and a dangerous one for dry chlorine, where it can ignite. Plants that switch between wet and dry operation, or that run dry most of the year and wet after a shutdown, are where this mistake tends to surface.

Corrosion data for chlorine usually assumes dry gas and clean surfaces. Real plants add rust, welding slag, and moisture hold-up in dead legs, and each of these consumes the passivating film locally. The material specification therefore has to name the surface condition it expects — pickled, passivated, dry — and the inspection plan has to verify it, because a correctly chosen alloy with a badly prepared surface fails like the wrong alloy.

Our chlorine compressor pages describe the wetted-material options per duty. The decision is driven by measured moisture content and temperature, not by the gas name on the line.

Sealing a Toxic Gas Without Oil

Chlorine and lubricating oil react. In a lubricated cylinder the oil is not just a contamination risk, it is a potential ignition source inside the compression chamber. Oil-free construction is not a purity preference here, it is the baseline.

Diaphragm compressors go further: a metallic diaphragm separates the process gas from the hydraulic fluid entirely, so the only path to atmosphere is through static seals and the diaphragm itself. For a gas with an occupational exposure limit in the low parts-per-million range, that geometry is easier to defend than a piston rod packing.

Where a piston machine is used, the distance piece and the packing vent need a defined destination — a scrubber or an alkali wash — rather than an open vent into the compressor house.

Containment is checked, not assumed. A chlorine package should arrive with a leak-test procedure for every joint class, and the site should repeat it after every maintenance campaign. Static seals that held at commissioning can relax with temperature cycling, and the gas will find the weakest one.

Where a Chlorine Gas Compressor Stops Being the Right Answer

Chlorine duty splits cleanly by flow and pressure. Electrolyser gas at low pressure and high flow is usually moved by liquid ring or centrifugal machines, because a reciprocating unit at that flow is large, heavy, and does not need the ratio.

Reciprocating and diaphragm machines earn their place at low flow with a high ratio: liquefaction feed, cylinder and drum filling, HCl synthesis feed, and reactor dosing. The diaphragm platform covers 0.5 to 2,000 Nm³/h up to 100 MPa; the piston platform covers larger flows at lower pressure.

If a project asks for both high flow and high pressure, the honest answer is usually two machines in series rather than one compressor working outside its comfortable range.

Liquefaction duty sits between the two: the compressor feeds the condenser at a pressure the condensing temperature sets, and the flow is set by the plant balance. That is classic reciprocating territory, and it is where most chlorine compressors actually work.

Failure Modes That Show Up in Chlorine Service

Moisture excursions cause most of the damage. A dryer upset, a wet startup, or a shutdown that lets damp air back into the machine will show up as corrosion on the next inspection, and as chloride in the gas long before that.

Nitrogen trichloride is a process-side hazard rather than a compressor fault, but it concentrates wherever liquid chlorine is allowed to sit. Dead legs, low points, and oversized knock-out drums all give it somewhere to accumulate.

Seal leakage on a toxic gas is a slow, invisible failure until it is detected. Continuous area monitoring and a vent route that is actually connected are part of the machine specification, not an afterthought for the safety study.

Documentation closes the loop. The moisture specification, the material certificates, the drying records, and the commissioning leak-test results together form the baseline that every later inspection is measured against. Plants that keep those four documents together diagnose chlorine problems in hours; plants that do not, relearn the same lesson every few years.

Commissioning is the riskiest week in the machine's life. Passivation films are new, procedures are unpractised, and the drying system is running for the first time alongside the compressor. Sites that write a separate chlorine-specific commissioning procedure — dry purge first, leak test second, gas last — avoid most of the incidents the rest of this list describes.

What to Send for a Chlorine Compressor Quotation

Send the moisture content of the gas at the compressor suction, the oxygen and hydrogen content, the suction pressure and temperature, the discharge pressure, and the flow at both ends. Add the material of the upstream drying system, because it tells us what the gas will do on a bad day.

For hazardous-area classification, state the zone around the machine and the electrical standard the site works to. Chlorine itself is not flammable, but the hydrogen that comes with it in some vent streams is.

The sealing technology overview explains how the static and dynamic sealing choices interact on machines of this class, and the high-pressure safety notes cover the operational side.

About Us

Xuzhou Huayan Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer and technology innovator in industrial gas systems and compression solutions. With over 60 years of expertise in compressor design and manufacturing, we provide reliable, high-performance equipment for industries ranging from hydrogen energy and semiconductors to natural gas and CNG.