Russian Strike Hits Critical Infrastructure In Kyiv, Threatening Power And Water Disruptions
“A critical infrastructure facility has been hit in Kyiv. Experts are working quickly to assess the extent of the damage. There may be disruptions to electricity and water supplies in some parts of the city,” Klitschko said.Read also: Russian forces attack two apartment buildings in Kharkiv with drones, one injured
As reported by Ukrinform, air defence forces have shot down 141 out of 162 drone used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of 27 November.
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