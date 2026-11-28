MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported this on Telegram.

“A critical infrastructure facility has been hit in Kyiv. Experts are working quickly to assess the extent of the damage. There may be disruptions to electricity and water supplies in some parts of the city,” Klitschko said.

Russian forces attack two apartment buildings inwith drones, one injured

As reported by Ukrinform, air defence forces have shot down 141 out of 162 drone used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of 27 November.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here