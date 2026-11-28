MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the Andes to the cloud forests, Quito invites international travelers to discover one of the world's most extraordinary birdwatching destinations

Quito, Ecuador, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quito and its surrounding natural landscapes offer one of South America's most remarkable settings for birdwatching. Located along the equator and surrounded by the Andes Mountains, cloud forests, high-altitude páramos, subtropical valleys, and the biodiverse Chocó Andino, the Ecuadorian capital provides exceptional opportunities to discover an extraordinary diversity of bird species in their natural habitats.

With more than 550 recorded bird species within the Metropolitan District of Quito, representing approximately one-third of Ecuador's bird diversity, the destination is increasingly attracting the attention of international birdwatchers, wildlife photographers, nature enthusiasts, researchers, and specialized tour operators.

Quito Turismo, the Metropolitan Public Tourism Destination Management Company, is actively promoting Quito's natural heritage and positioning birdwatching as an important opportunity to strengthen the city's international tourism appeal. Through destination promotion, partnerships with conservation organizations, and collaboration with tourism stakeholders, Quito Turismo seeks to connect the extraordinary biodiversity of the region with growing international demand for authentic and sustainable nature-based travel.

Quito: A Gateway to Exceptional Birdwatching Experiences

The diversity of ecosystems surrounding Quito makes the destination particularly attractive for bird observation. Within relatively short distances, visitors can travel from urban green spaces and Andean landscapes to lush cloud forests and subtropical environments.

Among the region's outstanding birdwatching locations are:



Yanacocha Reserve: An exceptional Andean habitat where visitors can discover hummingbirds and other high-altitude bird species.

Tandayapa Valley: A renowned birdwatching destination in the cloud forest, celebrated for its hummingbirds, tanagers, and remarkable biodiversity.

Maquipucuna Reserve: A conservation area known for its rich biodiversity and opportunities to experience Ecuador's cloud forest ecosystems.

The Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve: A remarkable natural region encompassing forests, rural communities, and some of the country's most important bird habitats. El Pahuma Orchid Reserve: A cloud forest destination offering opportunities to combine bird observation with the discovery of Ecuador's extraordinary plant diversity.

These destinations provide opportunities for guided birdwatching excursions, wildlife photography, educational nature walks, and immersive experiences led by knowledgeable local guides.

Quito Turismo: Promoting Nature-Based Tourism on the International Stage

Quito Turismo is strengthening the city's positioning as an international destination for avitourism, highlighting the extraordinary natural wealth of the Metropolitan District and its surrounding rural communities.

The institution's efforts include promoting Quito at specialized international tourism events, connecting with international tour operators, and building partnerships with organizations dedicated to biodiversity conservation and sustainable tourism.

In July 2026, Quito Turismo participated in the Global Bird fair in the United Kingdom, presenting Quito as a gateway to Ecuador's extraordinary bird diversity and showcasing the destination to international birdwatchers, conservation specialists, and nature tourism professionals.

Furthermore, in October 2026, Quito Turismo signed a cooperation agreement with Corporación PENTANDRA and Kolibria Cía. Ltda. to promote avitourism, scientific research, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable tourism opportunities throughout the Metropolitan District.

These initiatives reflect a broader vision: positioning Quito not only as a cultural and heritage destination but also as an international reference for nature-based tourism.

Tourism and Conservation Work Together

Birdwatching represents much more than an opportunity to observe wildlife. It can become a powerful tool for conservation, environmental education, and sustainable economic development. The growing interest creates opportunities for local communities, specialized guides, accommodation providers, restaurants, transportation services, and rural tourism enterprises. By connecting visitors with the natural landscapes and communities that protect them, Quito can strengthen its tourism economy while encouraging the conservation of its unique ecosystems.

Quito Turismo's collaboration with conservation organizations, local communities, tourism operators, and environmental specialists is an important part of this approach. The objective is to develop tourism experiences that benefit visitors and local residents while contributing to the long-term protection of the region's natural heritage.

Looking Ahead: Quito's Growing Avitourism Ambition

Building on its international promotion efforts and institutional partnerships, Quito is looking toward 2027 as an important year for advancing avitourism and bird conservation.

Quito Turismo, together with specialized organizations and local stakeholders, is working to strengthen a metropolitan vision that integrates birdwatching opportunities across urban and rural areas, encourages environmental awareness, and creates new opportunities for sustainable tourism.

The ambition is to establish Quito as a leading South American destination for birdwatching, attracting specialized international travelers while demonstrating how biodiversity conservation and tourism development can work together.

Discover Quito through its birds. From the hummingbirds of the Andes to the spectacular biodiversity of the Chocó Andino cloud forests, an extraordinary natural experience awaits.

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Nanegalito is the quick gateway to the cloud forest of the Andean Chocó

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Quito Turismo 3053002249...