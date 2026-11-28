MENAFN - IANS) Vidisha, Nov 28 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is emerging as a significant source of livelihood, skill development and economic empowerment for traditional artisans and craftsmen in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

Through financial assistance, modern toolkits and skill training, the scheme is helping traditional workers expand their businesses and create additional employment opportunities.

Vidisha has secured the first position in Madhya Pradesh in terms of the percentage of loan sanctions under the scheme.

According to district officials, applications of 3,317 artisans have been approved so far, while 2,596 beneficiaries have received basic skill training through Government ITI Vidisha and other authorised institutions.

The training covers 17 traditional trades, including carpentry, masonry, barbering, blacksmithing, garland making, pottery, goldsmithing, cobbling and sculpture.

Beneficiaries receive five to seven days of basic skill training, along with a stipend of Rs 4,500 and a modern toolkit worth Rs 15,000 to help improve the quality and efficiency of their work.

Financial assistance is another major component of the scheme. So far, loans amounting to Rs 9.58 crore have been disbursed to 1,136 trained artisans in the district.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail themselves of collateral-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche for 18 months at an interest rate of 5 per cent. After successful repayment and completion of 15 days of advanced training, they can become eligible for a second loan of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The scheme also encourages digital transactions by providing an incentive of Re 1 per eligible transaction, subject to a maximum of 100 transactions per month. Assistance is also provided for product branding, marketing and improved access to wider markets.

Vidisha Collector Anshul Gupta said the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a unique and ambitious initiative aimed at supporting artisans who have continued traditional occupations across generations.

He said beneficiaries are selected through Gram Panchayats and provided with trade-specific training, financial assistance and toolkits. Artisans from rural and semi-urban areas have actively participated in the programme.

The impact of the scheme is evident in the experiences of local beneficiaries. Rakesh Sen said the loan, training and toolkit provided under the scheme helped him improve his shop's operations and expand his business. He has also employed two additional workers.

Similarly, Lakhan Vishwakarma said financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and modern tools made it easier for him to purchase materials and expand his work. His business has now generated employment for four people.

Pradeep Sen said the loan helped him purchase essential shop materials, while the training improved his skills and enabled him to increase his earnings.

Siyaram Vishwakarma, a woodworker, said the financial assistance, tools and training introduced him to improved techniques, making furniture-related work easier and helping his business grow.