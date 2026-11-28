MENAFN - IANS) Chhota Udepur (Gujarat), Nov 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government aims to develop the Hafeshwar region in Chhota Udepur district as an eco-tourism destination, with a focus on generating employment for local tribal communities and supporting the development of more than 100 homestays, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday.

During the second day of his visit to Chhota Udepur, Sanghavi interacted with tribal youth at Hafeshwar and discussed opportunities to promote tourism while creating livelihoods for residents.

"The government would support local people in setting up more than 100 homestays and the development of tourism infrastructure will place local communities and their employment at the centre," he said.

Sanghavi also called for high standards of cleanliness and hospitality to be maintained as the region develops as a tourist destination.

Seeking the participation of young people, he said: "They could play an important role in showcasing the culture and heritage of the tribal community through tourism."

The interaction brought together local artists, sportspersons, students and entrepreneurs, who shared their aspirations and sought government support.

Shweta Rathwa, a paraglider from Khajuria village, requested the introduction of paragliding facilities at Hafeshwar. Sanghavi directed the district administration to examine the feasibility of the proposal.

He also asked officials to take steps towards developing a large sports ground in the district. Class 12 science student Sadhana Tanvi spoke about her ambition to become a doctor and serve society, while local Pithora artist Naran Rathwa sought assistance to showcase his paintings on an international platform.

Rahul Rathwa, an entrepreneur from Dhandhola, shared his experience of running Sunset Cafe. Hockey player Urmila Rathod and visually impaired cricketer Dinesh Rathwa also spoke about their sporting achievements.

Sanghavi appreciated the youngsters' achievements and entrepreneurial initiatives and urged them to participate in efforts to promote tourism and activities highlighting the region's tribal heritage.

He also encouraged them to spread awareness about the benefits available under various government schemes.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy CM began his programme with prayers at Hafeshwar Mahadev Temple in Kawant, where he performed puja to Lord Shiva and Gau Puja.

He prayed for the well-being of citizens across the state. He was briefed by officials on proposed infrastructure development to promote tourism in Hafeshwar.

He also met Gulabsinh Sherkabhil, a farmer engaged in forest-based agriculture in the region, and discussed the benefits he had received from solar pump assistance.

Sanghavi subsequently inspected key tourism projects, including the jetty project being undertaken by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited, the first and second phases of the tourism reception counter project, and the Reva Eco-Tourism Site project.

He also took a boat ride on the Narmada to assess the area and review the ongoing development work, offering suggestions to officials from the departments concerned.

During the interaction with tribal youth, local residents welcomed him with Timli, a popular folk dance of Chhota Udepur. Sanghavi joined them in dancing.