MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have performed India's first robotic-guided deep brain stimulation (DBS) procedure for a patient with Parkinson's disease, the public medical university informed on Saturday.

The procedure was carried out in collaboration with Tel Aviv University, Israel, the hospital said in a post on X. The procedure was carried out by Prof. P. Sarat Chandra of AIIMS and Prof. Ido Straus of Tel Aviv University, along with Prof. Ela Varsi, Prof. Manjari Tripathi and teams from the institute's Departments of Neurosurgery and Neurology.

The robotic guidance supports precise placement of the stimulation electrodes in very specific areas in the brain, helping people living with Parkinson's disease.

These electrodes deliver electrical impulses that alter brain activity and impulses act on the cells and chemicals in the brain that are linked to some medical conditions.

The impulses are governed by a small device, similar to a pacemaker, which sits under the skin in the upper chest. A wire running underneath the skin links it to the electrodes in the brain.

Besides Parkinson's, the treatment is commonly used for essential tremor and for dystonia, a group of conditions in which muscles contract involuntarily, such as Meige syndrome. Doctors also use it for epilepsy, for obsessive-compulsive disorder and for Tourette syndrome, which causes repetitive movements and sounds.

The hospital earlier this month informed that its Department of Neurosurgery conducted a pilot study that developed a novel technique to slow the progression of glioblastoma, a fast-growing adult brain tumour, while patients await life-saving surgery.

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) at the Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2026 showcased the use of BHASHINI's speech technologies at AIIMS to facilitate doctor-patient conversations across languages.

Doctors' spoken clinical notes were converted into typed text, supporting voice-based medical documentation.

-IANS

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