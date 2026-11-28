MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 28 (IANS) At least 100 crude bomb explosions and arson attacks on 92 vehicles were reported across Bangladesh over a 19-day period between November 7 and 25, while four police establishments were targeted in arson and vandalism attacks, local media reported on Saturday.

In addition, 28 vehicles were set on fire or vandalised, crude bombs were detonated at three establishments and one vehicle was damaged in an explosion, leading Bangladeshi daily 'Dhaka Tribune' reported, citing police sources.

Police have so far filed 46 cases and arrested 80 people in connection with the incidents, and have launched investigations and operations in different areas to identify and arrest those involved, the report added.

Kamarum Munira, Assistant Inspector General (Media and Public Relations) at Police Headquarters, said police were on high alert to prevent sabotage and anti-state activities.

"Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the acts of sabotage," she was quoted as saying.

Munira said police had drawn up a coordinated security plan to maintain law and order, which includes collecting advance intelligence, increasing surveillance at key locations, intensifying patrols, setting up checkpoints where necessary and ensuring a swift response to any emerging situation. Special surveillance has also been introduced in vulnerable areas and around important installations, she added.

She said police were maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent banned organisations and political parties whose activities have been prohibited from engaging in sabotage, violence or activities that could threaten public security.

Police would take firm action against any attempt to create disorder or undermine law and order, Munira said, adding that legal measures were being taken to prevent damage to life and property, arson, vandalism and attempts to spread panic, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On Wednesday, a report stated that at least five police personnel were killed, and over 370 others were seriously injured in more than 484 attacks on police across Bangladesh this year, as the country continues to grapple with rising violence and a deteriorating law and order situation.

"Police officers are being killed while trying to arrest criminals. Handcuffed suspects are being snatched from police custody, patrol teams are coming under attack, government firearms are being looted, and police stations are being set ablaze," the Dhaka Tribune report had detailed.