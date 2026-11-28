MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from all 38 districts, directing them to ensure strict action against criminals and maintain accountability in administration.

The two-day administrative review conference, being held at the 'Samvad' auditorium in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, is the first marathon review meeting convened by Samrat Chaudhary since assuming office as Chief Minister.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he reviewed administrative matters and the law-and-order situation with senior government officials, DMs and police officers on the first day of the conference.

He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, corruption and administrative negligence.

Law and order were the central focus of Saturday's discussions.

The Chief Minister sought detailed reports from SPs and senior police officers on crime trends, action against criminals and the functioning of police forces in their respective districts.

He also made it clear that district police chiefs would be held accountable for criminal incidents and lapses in policing within their jurisdictions.

Officials were directed to strengthen crime prevention and ensure prompt action against those involved in criminal activities.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments.

Senior officials from the Police Headquarters, including DGP, divisional commissioners, Range Inspectors General and Deputy Inspectors General, were also present.

The two-day conference, scheduled for November 28 and 29, is divided into two sessions.

While Saturday's discussions focused on law and order and administrative functioning, Sunday's meeting will centre on the progress of development schemes.

The Chief Minister will review the implementation of the Saat Nishchay programme, the agricultural roadmap, infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and culverts, and ongoing construction works.

Departments such as Power, Roads, Health, Urban Development and Industries are also expected to present their progress reports and future action plans.

The review will cover the implementation of welfare schemes, public grievance redressal and coordination between departments and district administrations.

Officials will be asked to identify bottlenecks delaying projects and explain the steps taken to address them.

The government has emphasised that the benefits of welfare and development schemes must reach people at the village and panchayat levels rather than remain confined to official records.

The Chief Minister will also review pending public complaints and direct officials to ensure their timely resolution.