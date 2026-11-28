MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday left for New Delhi to meet opposition INDIA Bloc leaders ahead of the reconvened Lok Sabha session starting November 30.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata before her departure, Banerjee said she was travelling to the national capital following repeated calls from INDIA Bloc leaders.

"Initially, I did not want to go. But senior leaders from the INDIA Bloc are constantly calling me and requesting me to go to New Delhi. They were even willing to arrange a chartered flight for me. But I told them that would not be required. I am going on a regular flight. Even now I am not sure as of now why I have been asked to go to New Delhi. So, at this moment I am informing you about my decision to go," the former Chief Minister said.

However, she declined to identify the opposition leaders who had reached out to her. "I will not take any name," she said.

Banerjee added that her party's Members of Parliament currently in Delhi were facing threats from police there, which she cited as another reason for her trip to the national capital.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, her nephew and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee also refrained from giving specifics about her visit.

"The next 72 hours are extremely crucial," Abhishek said.

Before leaving Kolkata, Mamata also launched a sharp attack on the state administration over the installation of police barricades outside the under-construction Mamata Trinamool Congress headquarters near the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in the city.

"The Kolkata Corporation has put up a notice on the Trinamool Bhavan. A police barricade had been installed there. Work has been going on there for three years. Our boys used to hold meetings and sit there. This is a clear case of political vendetta," Banerjee said.