MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, UAE | Artemis will contest the US $2million SailGP Grand Final after a dramatic opening day of racing in Abu Dhabi saw the Swedish team end the U.S. SailGP Team's Championship challenge. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nathan Outerridge's crew become the first expansion team in SailGP history to qualify for the Championship-deciding Grand Final in their debut season, joining Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in Sunday's winner-takes-all showdown.

Coming into the season finale with a seven-point advantage over the Americans, Artemis wasted little time making their intentions clear, putting pressure on Taylor Canfield's crew from the first start.

A second-place finish in the opening race, coupled with a seventh for the U.S., strengthened the Swedes' grip on third in the season standings.

The Americans fought back in the second race, forcing Artemis into an early start penalty, but failed to capitalize, recording another seventh-place finish.

Needing a victory in the days' final race to keep their Championship hopes alive, the U.S. were shut out at the start by Emirates GBR as Artemis stormed to a commanding race win to seal their qualification in style.

Meanwhile, Los Gallos landed a psychological blow on the Bonds Flying Roos ahead of Sunday's Grand Final, getting the better of their Australian rivals in two of their three encounters.

Diego Botin's crew produced a particularly impressive performance in their opening race, foiling past both Australia and Red Bull Italy to claim victory in challenging light-wind conditions.

But it was Red Bull Italy who finished the day top of Group B, with Phil Robertson's crew rounding out three consecutive podium finishes with a superb victory in the final race.Emirates GBR enjoyed a resurgence in form to top Group A, recording a race win and two second-place finishes.

It was a memorable SailGP debut for new British strategist Jemima 'Jimmy' Lines, who stepped into the role vacated by new UAE team driver Hannah Mills and won her very first race.NorthStar and DS Team France also picked up race wins on a day that produced six different winners from six races.

One round of group racing remains on Sunday before the four-boat Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix Event Final, worth US $400,000 to the winner. Australia, Spain and Sweden will then go head-to-head in the US $2 million Grand Final for the Rolex SailGP Championship title and the biggest prize in sailing.