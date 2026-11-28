MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of Sharjah's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sharjah, November, 2026: The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee organised an air show in Al Rahmaniya under the theme 'Al Rahmaniya's Love for the Nation', as part of the ongoing national and community celebrations across the emirate's parks and gardens. Held in cooperation with Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council under the Department of Suburbs Affairs, and in collaboration with the Air Wing Department at the Ministry of Interior, which operates under the General Directorate of Security Support.

The air show attracted public participation and engagement, creating a festive atmosphere that reflected pride in national identity, a deep sense of belonging to the UAE and loyalty to its wise leadership. The event also offered an opportunity to celebrate the nation's rich cultural heritage and reaffirm the values and principles embodied by Eid Al Etihad. Visitors continued to enjoy the programming during the day at Kshisha park, which offered a variety of workshops, competitions, and stage performances.