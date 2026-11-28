MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, November, 2026: The 55Eid Al Etihad celebrations are drawing families and visitors to parks and public spaces across Sharjah city, transforming these community spaces into vibrant destinations that celebrate national identity and Emirati heritage through a diverse programme of cultural, traditional and entertainment activities. These events are bringing community members together while highlighting the values of unity, social cohesion and national belonging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Parks and public spaces across the emirate are playing a pivotal role in this year's Eid al Etihad celebrations, hosting traditional performances, community competitions, interactive activities, workshops for children, home-grown family businesses, and traditional food offerings. Together, these activities engage visitors of all age groups, while also deepening younger generations' understanding of the UAE's heritage and national values, aligning with the objectives of the Year of Family 2026 and its theme, 'Growing in Unity.'

As part of the celebrations, Kshisha Park, the main venue for Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Sharjah City, is welcoming visitors with diverse programs featuring government entity pavilions, roaming performances and traditional folk groups,“Majlis Thukhruna”, youth projects, children's workshops, and visual performances. Visitors can also enjoy community competitions, a traditional food corner, Emirati cooking experience, and dedicated areas for games and interactive activities, along with the Best Emirati Traditional Outfit Competition.

Meanwhile, Al Suyoh Families Park is hosting community and heritage activities, youth projects, a traditional Emirati house, an Emirati cooking experience, children's workshops and community competitions. Visitors can also enjoy traditional folk performances, roaming entertainment, a traditional food corner and family-oriented activities. At Al Nouf 1 Park, celebrations continue through roaming and folk performances, a children's oasis, competitions and prizes, local family market, and traditional food stalls, creating a festive atmosphere for families and young visitors.

Sharjah National Park and Al Layyah Canal is hosting national and community activities from November 28 to December 3, 2026, including artistic and traditional performances, interactive competitions, as well as educational and recreational programmes for children, alongside traditional food stalls, home-grown family businesses and roaming entertainment. At Al Layyah Canal, children can enjoy short theatrical performances and dedicated spaces for drawing and artistic expression, enriching visitor experiences and encouraging community participation.

Al Bataeh Public Park featured a series of celebratory programs inspired by the Emirati heritage. These include a traditional Bedouin pavilion, re-enactments of traditional weddings, a heritage village and traditional Emirati Grocery Shops, alongside traditional restaurants and cafés and the 'Proud of the UAE' parade. Together, these experiences offered visitors a glimpse into traditional Emirati life while celebrating the values, customs and traditions that continue to shape the nation's identity.

At Al Khrous Park, celebrations include a lineup of cultural and heritage programs, including a Eid Al Etihad parade, traditional Emirati folk performances, patriotic poetry recitals and a patriotic operetta, along with numerous cultural and national competitions, local family-run business stalls and a traditional Emirati food corner, encouraging community members to actively participate in the celebrations.

In addition, Kshisha Park will promote community participation, where the District Affairs Department will present daily programs on its stage throughout the celebrations, from November 19 to December 3, 2026. By featuring daily competitions, prizes and hospitality for visitors, the program will promote community engagement and encourage families and residents to join the celebrations alike.

Meanwhile, the Department's suburban councils will support the celebrations at Kshisha Park through a series of initiatives inspired by national values and Emirati heritage, highlighting Emirati customs, traditions and industries. The program offers opportunities to both children and parents to express their love for the nation through patriotic messages on designated boards and participate in interactive competitions with prizes.

Furthermore, the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee organised an air show under theme 'Al Rahmaniya's Love for the Nation', in cooperation with the Suburb Council of Al Rahmaniya under the District Affairs Department, and with the participation of the Air Wing Department at the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior. The show welcomed visitors from all groups of society to Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniya for the remarkable aerial display that celebrated national pride and reflected the values of loyalty and belonging to the UAE.

Meanwhile, at Al Khrous Park, the Al Khrous Suburb Council joined the celebrations through a program featuring a stage for traditional folk troupes and a poetry evening, while encouraging participation of government entities. This further highlights the diverse cultural and community elements that form part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations across the Emirate.

In the coming days, parks and public spaces across Sharjah will continue to welcome families and visitors with various programs that bring together cultural heritage, family entertainment and interactive experiences. These efforts reflect the spirit of Eid Al Etihad, while embodying the values of belonging and solidarity upon which the UAE was founded.