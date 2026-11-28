MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Karnataka Police have turned their focus on the Kerala connection in the investigation into the alleged sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the Cyber Crime police identifying an individual from Kerala who was allegedly in touch with expelled Congress leader and accused in the case, Krupa Alva, police said on Saturday.

According to the investigation, the Kerala-based individual allegedly acted as an intermediary between Krupa Alva and a woman who claimed to be a victim of sexual assault in the video that triggered the controversy. Investigators suspect that the individual, in association with Krupa Alva, had planned the sting operation.

The individual reportedly worked as a translator at the office of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) when Krupa Alva served as its chairperson for a three-year term from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2018.

The latest development has emerged as the Cyber Crime police continue their investigation into the case involving the circulation of the alleged sting video linked to Siddaramaiah.

Police have already issued notices to the accused persons and questioned them as part of the investigation. During the course of the probe, the Kerala connection came to light, prompting investigators to summon the individual for questioning.

According to sources, the Kerala-based individual was issued notices twice but failed to appear before the investigating officers. The police have now issued a third notice directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators are also considering initiating legal action against him for repeatedly failing to respond to the notices.

The police are examining the alleged role of the individual in facilitating contact between Krupa Alva and the woman featured in the video, besides investigating the suspected planning and execution of the sting operation.

Further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events, the involvement of other persons and the circumstances surrounding the recording and circulation of the video.

Siddaramaiah's sting operation case centres on a viral video released in late September 2026 that alleged sexual misconduct by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2011. Bengaluru police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have declared the video fabricated, arresting suspects and investigating political links across party lines.

Recorded around 2023 and uploaded in late September 2026 on a YouTube channel ("Karnataka Honey Trap") and other platforms, the clip featured a woman making sexual misconduct allegations against Siddaramaiah dating back to 2011.

Siddaramaiah filed a formal police complaint on October 6, 2026, calling it a blackmail conspiracy, and obtained a Bengaluru civil court injunction restraining the broadcast and circulation of the defamatory videos.

According to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office and CCB, the video was "fabricated and deliberately constructed". Investigators traced the woman from Kerala, who stated she had never met Siddaramaiah and was coached/prompted to make the claims.

Police traced a mobile phone used in uploading the clip to a shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi. On October 24, 2026, police arrested Delhi-NCR resident Ritesh Pandey (later out on bail), while co-accused Vinod Sharma and Prajwal Prasad-linked to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's social media/office setup-faced warrants and sought anticipatory bail.

Police stated the phone was handed over at Kumaraswamy's official residence in New Delhi, though Kumaraswamy denied involvement and accused the state government of political vendetta and improper leaks.