MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations at six premises in Assam and Meghalaya in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged illegal trade of gutkha, pan masala and zarda involving businessman Uday Chaurasia, his family members and associates, officials said on Saturday.

The searches were conducted on November 26 by the ED's Guwahati Zonal Office-I under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at locations in Guwahati, Palasbari in Assam's Kamrup district and Shillong in Meghalaya.

According to an ED statement, the investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Special Task Force (STF) Police Station of Assam Police against Chaurasia and others under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR alleged that a large consignment of gutkha, pan masala and zarda was transported from Delhi to Guwahati by train using forged documents that described the goods as textiles.

As many as 341 packages were seized from two railway wagons at Azara Railway Station in Kamrup district. The ED investigation revealed that the alleged trade generated substantial cash proceeds.

Approximately Rs 1,851 crore was deposited into bank accounts of family members and firms connected to the family between financial years 2014-15 and 2025-26.

Investigators also found that around 15-20 per cent of purchases from Chaurasia's firms were allegedly made without bills and paid for in cash, remaining outside official account books.

Following a 2023 seizure exposing the railway route, two manufacturing units producing pan masala and zarda were established at Palasbari in May 2024 in the names of nominal partners. These units reportedly received around Rs 977 crore from Chaurasia's firms within two years.

The ED also found that the zarda/tobacco manufacturing unit was operating without an FSSAI licence.

During the searches, officials seized documents, digital devices, financial records, stock registers, mobile phones, sample sachets and unaccounted cash worth approximately Rs 42 lakh. Further investigation is underway.