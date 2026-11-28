MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra said on Saturday that the four days from November 30 to December 3 will be written in golden letters in the history of Indian democracy as during this period the Parliament will pass the Delimitation Bill and link it with women's reservation.

Calling it a historic democratic development in the making, Malhotra said the new law will usher in an era of political empowerment for women in the country.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet has taken the historic decision to increase Parliamentary seats and implement the Women's Reservation Bill.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this historic decision," he added.

"This decision is not just a bill, but the biggest step towards the political empowerment of 'Nari Shakti'. Today, the path has been paved for half of the country's population to get proper representation in the Legislature. Now, from Panchayats to Parliament, our mothers, sisters and daughters will play an even more effective role in shaping the policies of the nation," Malhotra said.

"I extend my warm congratulations to all the women of the country on this historic decision. This is the biggest victory of Prime Minister Modi's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he added.

He said this decision is a symbol of the dawn of a new governance system in the country.

"Now, the country will directly benefit from women's experience, sensitivity and leadership capacity in lawmaking."

Work on issues like education, health, security and social welfare will now be carried forward with even greater strength, Malhotra said.

Delhi BJP welcomes this historic decision and resolves that we will take "Nari Shakti" forward and ensure their participation in building a "Viksit Bharat 2047", the Delhi BJP Chief added.

Earlier, on the death anniversary of great social reformer, educationist and pioneer of women's education Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Malhotra paid floral tributes to his portrait at the Delhi BJP Office and recalled his social contributions and ideals.