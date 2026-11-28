MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) ASHA workers on Saturday withdrew their 12-day strike following assurances from Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who announced an additional Rs 2,000 hike in their monthly honorarium, effective from January 1.

Shivakumar made the announcement after holding discussions with a delegation of ASHA workers at his official residence, Krishna, in the presence of Health Minister U.T. Khader and Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the government had agreed to the demand for an increase in honorarium, as there had been no revision for the past three years.

"Me, G.C. Chandrashekar, and my Health Minister held a meeting with the ASHA workers. They have been on strike for the last 12 days. I spoke to them. The Central government was supposed to enhance their honorarium, but it is giving only Rs 2,000. Ultimately, I agreed with them, and we have enhanced it. Additionally, we are giving Rs 2,000 extra.

I think they have all agreed and are withdrawing the strike. We will stand by them. They are doing hard work," he said.

He said the Central government should have taken the initiative to increase the honorarium but had failed to do so, adding that the state government had stepped in to address the demand.

"At present, the state government provides Rs 5,000 and the Central government Rs 2,000 as honorarium. With the additional Rs 2,000 announced by the state, they will receive around Rs 9,000, apart from the incentive-based benefits," he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar said the ASHA workers also received an average performance-based incentive of around Rs 2,000. He pointed out that the Centre and the state were expected to share the honorarium in a 50:50 ratio, but the Centre had not increased its contribution.

Considering the rising cost of living and the fact that there had been no hike for three years, the state government decided to increase the honorarium, he said.

Describing ASHA workers as an asset to Karnataka, Shivakumar said they were rendering sincere services in both rural and urban areas.

He alleged that some people had attempted to use the workers' agitation for political purposes and break their unity but had failed.

The Chief Minister also said he had instructed the police to treat the protesting ASHA workers with respect.

"The government has accorded them due respect. I have appealed to everyone to work together, and they have happily agreed," he said.