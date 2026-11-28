MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, has informed customers that it will discontinue SMS notifications for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 500 from January 1, 2027.

However, the lender will continue to send email alerts for all UPI transactions regardless of value.

In a communication to customers, the country's largest private sector lender said SMS alerts will no longer be issued for UPI payments of Rs 500 or below.

However, transactions exceeding Rs 500 will continue to trigger instant SMS notifications.

The bank clarified that email alerts for UPI transactions will remain unchanged and advised customers to update their registered email IDs to continue receiving transaction alerts, e-statements and other important communications.

The decision follows revised Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on electronic banking transaction alerts applicable to commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks.

Under the revised framework, banks are required to send instant SMS alerts for all electronic transactions exceeding Rs 500.

For transactions of Rs 500 or below, lenders have been given the flexibility to decide whether to send SMS notifications as part of their internal policy, provided no charge is levied on customers for such alerts.

As a result, HDFC Bank customers making UPI transactions worth Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 or Rs 500 will no longer receive SMS confirmations from the bank after January 1.

The development comes amid continued rapid growth in India's digital payments ecosystem, led by UPI.

The instant payment platform recorded a new monthly high in October, processing about 25.47 billion transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore.

For the first time, UPI's average daily transaction value crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, with around 822 million transactions taking place every day and daily transaction values averaging more than Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Customers can update their email to get e-statements, transaction alerts and important updates from HDFC Bank, according to the bank.

“Keeping it current ensures uninterrupted services and helps enhance digital security,” the bank said.

Customers can update their email ID in their bank account through multiple online and offline options, depending on their account type.

Resident individuals, AUS and BO customers can do it via InstaServices, NetBanking or by visiting a branch. Similarly, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can also use the same digital platforms or download the form.

However, sole proprietorship account holders can be updated online or at a branch, whereas private/public limited companies, partnerships, LLPs, HUFs, trusts, societies and corporations need to visit a branch to complete the update.