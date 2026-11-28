MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution backing the upcoming Delimitation bill linked to women's reservation, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament's special session.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Mumbai chaired by party chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the participation of all 15 Shiv Sena MPs.

Deputy CM Shinde instructed all party MPs to travel to Delhi on Sunday to stand firmly behind what he described as a "historic move".

Copies of the resolution will be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting took place at the Deputy CM Shinde's official Nandanvan residence in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MPs Shrikant Shinde, Shrirang Appa Barne, Sandipan Bhumre, Naresh Mhaske, Ravindra Waikar, Dhairyasheel Mane, Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Jyoti Waghmare attended in person, while Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, MP Milind Deora, and MP Sanjay Dina Patil joined via video conference.

Special Parliamentary sessions are scheduled for November 30 in the Lok Sabha and on December 2 in the Rajya Sabha, where the Union government plans to introduce constitutional amendment and delimitation legislation.

According to the details outlined at the meeting, the move would pave the way for 33 per cent reservation for women, expand total Lok Sabha strength by 50 per cent from 543 to 815, and increase Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats from 48 to 72-strengthening Maharashtra's voice in Delhi, Deputy CM Shinde said.

Saying the party continues to follow founder Balasaheb Thackeray's principle of prioritising national interest in the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance, Eknath Shinde said that "Nation First" remains Shiv Sena's guiding stance and noted the party's place within the NDA.

Pointing to economic growth under Prime Minister Modi-including a seven per cent GDP rate that he said drew praise from the US President Donald Trump -- Deputy CM Shinde said all 15 Shiv Sena MPs (13 in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha) will vote in favour of the bill in both Houses to strengthen Prime Minister Modi's hands as India moves toward becoming an economic superpower.

He noted that constituency numbers have been frozen since 1976, leaving individual MPs to represent around 20 to 25 lakh citizens today.

Redrawing constituencies is needed to uphold "one person, one vote, one value", ensure fair representation, and support balanced development across rural and urban areas while making MPs more accessible to voters, Eknath Shinde said, adding that the constitutional amendment would drive political transformation and strengthen democracy.