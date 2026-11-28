Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Dermot Mulroney wishes he had done more episodes of 'Friends'. The actor, who appeared in three episodes of the popular sitcom in 2003, recently spoke about his experience on the show and admitted that he regrets not spending more time with the cast. According to PEOPLE magazine, during an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me on November 24, the 63-year-old actor looked back at his guest role in the ninth season of the NBC sitcom. He also spoke about how he was not very interested in taking up television roles during the early years of his film career. Looking back at the opportunities he missed, Mulroney said he was glad he agreed to be part of Friends.“Which seems so crazy now looking back,” he told Ferguson, 51, as per PEOPLE.“I mean, the things that I missed. But thankfully, I didn't miss Friends.”

Mulroney played Gavin Mitchell, a colleague of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) at Ralph Lauren, who later becomes her brief love interest. His character was introduced in the episode titled 'The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work', when Rachel returns to her job after maternity leave. The actor appeared in three episodes but revealed that the show's makers had wanted him to continue for a few more episodes. He now wishes he had accepted the offer as his character had more storylines planned.“I still wish I'd done the other three episodes,” he said.“It would've been amazing because I know that they had a little more storyline.”

Recalling his time on the sets of the sitcom, Mulroney said he was part of the show during an interesting phase, when several other actors, including Paul Rudd, also made guest appearances.“I was on that show at the same time Paul Rudd was,” the Hunting Wives actor said.“Other people came on when I was there. I mean, it was an incredible time on that show.” The actor also credited his appearance on Friends with changing his outlook towards television work. He said he was glad that he eventually became open to taking up television projects, adding that some of the best work was now being made for the small screen.“I'm so relieved that that wall came down and, if things operate the way they do now, that some of the best work obviously is on television,” he said.“Even network television. I went in for one and a half seasons of Chicago Fire.”

Mulroney also spoke about working with Julia Roberts, with whom he shared screen space in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), August: Osage County (2013) and the series Homecoming (2018). Talking about his experience of working with Roberts, he praised her acting skills and said her performances had always left an impression on him.“She's such a great actor,” he said, explaining,“I've sat across the table from a ton of great actors, and there's a feeling you get. And you get it full blast from Julia.” Roberts, too, had spoken about reuniting with Mulroney for Homecoming. At the show's Los Angeles premiere in 2018, she said their on-screen chemistry came naturally.“There is no 'dusting off,' ” she shared.“It is so great.” (ANI)