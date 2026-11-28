New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of undermining social justice through its proposed delimitation exercise. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital, he alleged that the government was setting aside the caste census and making the 2027 Census irrelevant to the proposed delimitation exercise. The Congress leader said the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) would remain unchanged for four decades despite an increase in their population. "The caste census has been put aside, and the 2027 Census has been rendered irrelevant. Why? Because it is going to show some very inconvenient facts, which the BJP does not appreciate. So they are going to use the 2011 Census, and everything is going to be frozen till 2051. Means for 40 years, you can forget social justice. They're undermining the rights of SC, ST, OBC, disempowering minorities," he said.

“The share of SC/ST seats will be frozen for 40 years; their population is going to increase, yet their seats are not going to be increased. Obviously, they do not want the outcome of a caste census. We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission... Women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543 with a sub-quota for OBCs. The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy,” he further said.

Gandhi also questioned the proposed increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and called for a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. He said the Congress wanted women's reservation to be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats, along with a sub-quota for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). "On seats, they want 850, while we say maintain the current seats; they say use the 2011 Census, while we say no, social justice requires and the law requires that we use the latest census, using 2027 caste census data...We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. They want women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543, with a sub-quota for OBCs," the Lok Sabha LoP said. He further alleged that the proposed changes could give the BJP an opportunity to reshape the country's democratic framework. "The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended to the Lok Sabha the consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, completing a key procedural requirement ahead of the Parliament session beginning November 30. The recommendation comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a revised legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill. The government is set to withdraw the pending Bills introduced in April, which stalled after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha, and introduce the revised drafts on Monday.

The revised legislative package proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats across all states and Union Territories. Under the proposal, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would increase from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of State Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650. It also proposes redrawing constituencies within each state based on the latest published Census figures, which are the 2011 Census figures, while keeping the share of seats between states frozen until 2051. The proposed delimitation exercise is aimed at facilitating 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies ahead of the 2029 General Elections. The four-day sitting of the Lok Sabha is scheduled from November 30 to December 3, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene separately on December 2. (ANI)