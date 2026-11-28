New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India and Denmark on Saturday finalised a new Joint Action Plan (2027–2031) to elevate their bilateral relationship into a Comprehensive Green Strategic Partnership, expanding cooperation beyond clean energy and water management into defence, security, space, and emerging technologies. The roadmap was agreed upon during the two-day official visit of Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen to India on November 27–28, where he co-chaired the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The formal announcement of the upgraded partnership will be made at the prime ministerial level at a later date, building on the momentum of the May 2026 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Oslo. Framing the visit against shifting global dynamics, Rasmussen underscored the strategic imperative for Europe to deepen ties with New Delhi.“India is a great power, whose rise we will continue to witness in the coming years, both economically and geopolitically. In a world where the international rules of the game are under pressure, Denmark and Europe must reach out and build a stronger partnership with India. We have achieved significant progress in our bilateral cooperation since the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020. I am here to further strengthen and expand that cooperation. I was particularly pleased that we agreed today on a new joint action plan for an elevated and comprehensive partnership for the coming years,” Rasmussen said.

It was a week of high-level handshakes, first in Bengaluru and then in New Delhi, as Denmark and India pushed their partnership into new territory. The visit began in Bengaluru on November 27. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen went straight to the heart of India's innovation story — stopping at C-CAMP and QpiAI to explore quantum technology, visiting ISRO to talk space cooperation, and walking through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, where Danish firm HBK's components power the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, the Light Combat Helicopter, and R & D testing for the Tejas fighter jet. He also sat down with Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Danish industry leaders, talking about Global Capability Centres and India's deep tech talent pool. Then came New Delhi. At the 5th Joint Commission Meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Rasmussen took stock of how far the two countries have come since 2020. They exchanged views on Russia's war in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and a rules-based order. They noted the first-ever Maritime Security Dialogue held in Copenhagen in June 2026, and agreed to launch two new tracks — a Tech Dialogue and a Climate Dialogue. On the sidelines, Rasmussen met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss expanding cooperation into new strategic domains, and held talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on commercial opportunities for Danish firms and the upcoming EU-India Free Trade Agreement, alongside the newly signed India-EU security and defence partnership.

Beyond the meetings and handshakes, the visit produced a concrete set of outcomes, a blueprint for where India and Denmark go next. At the centre is a new Joint Action Plan for 2027–2031, setting the framework for the next phase of the partnership across renewable energy, energy efficiency, maritime affairs, climate action, health, food and agriculture, and intellectual property rights. On skills and healthcare, the two sides renewed their MoU on skills development, with a focus on vocational training in green, digital, and care-related sectors. It builds on the January 2026 agreement on training and recruiting healthcare professionals from Kerala. Water found a place too. An MoU with Maharashtra, involving Solapur and Umred municipalities, alongside Denmark's DI Water and the city of Aarhus, will push sustainable urban and rural water solutions. In finance and culture, India's IFSCA and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority signed an MoU, while the Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programme was extended for five years, covering heritage preservation and creative industries. And in Bengaluru, Innovation Centre Denmark launched a new report, 'Access to Tech Talent in India, ' mapping how Denmark can tap into India's engineering and digital talent. (ANI)