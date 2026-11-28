Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): Highlighting the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming modern medicine, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) organised the KIMS National Conclave 2026 – Future of Medicine and Healthcare at the KIIT Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the conclave brought together eminent doctors, healthcare experts, academicians and medical students to discuss global healthcare challenges and explore technology-driven solutions, with special emphasis on the application of AI in medicine.

Discussions focused on AI-assisted surgery, AI-based medical imaging, diagnosis and clinical decision-making, and how emerging technologies can improve patient care and healthcare delivery. Air Marshal Dr Sandeep Thareja, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), delivered the keynote address. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Bipin Puri spoke on the possibility of medical students gaining exposure to healthcare services in the Defence Forces, including the Army and Air Force.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Director of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi Dr Bipin Puri predicted that AI in medicine will become a very important tool for doctors. Dr Puri further highlighted that doctors will be dependent on AI 10 years from now, noting that it will help them significantly in areas such as health checkups and diagnosis, and asserted that all doctors should therefore understand AI. "It does not replace the patient, but it will help doctors. It will make life much easier. For example, a patient comes in, and after hearing his two to four complaints, just by talking, the technology automatically changes and tells you, ', now you should get this test done for this patient. This could be the treatment...discuss what the disease might be, here are the possibilities. So AI tells you, just by hearing two to four words when the patient arrives, 'Doctor, you are getting help with this through AI.' I believe a huge change has come as far as infrastructure and technology are concerned. This is just about diagnosis, but once the diagnosis is made, it tells you how the patient should be treated, what workflow processes should be followed, it tells you all of that. Today, AI has become another very important area where we talk about health checks. A normal person goes to a medical facility for a health checkup, and some tests are done. Based on those tests, AI tells you what diseases you don't have today, but might get tomorrow, and what precautions you need to take. So AI has reached a different level. So I believe all doctors should understand AI," said Dr Puri.

Other sessions covered diabetes in South Asia, antimicrobial resistance, medical research, biomedical device development and the integration of technology with clinical practice. Experts from leading institutions, including AIIMS, CMC Vellore, PGIMER Chandigarh and NIMHANS, participated in the discussions. The conclave provided medical students an opportunity to interact with leading healthcare professionals and understand how AI, medical research and technological innovation are shaping the future of healthcare. (ANI)