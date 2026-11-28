Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): A meeting of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party was held in Mumbai today under the chairmanship of Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, unanimously passing a resolution extending full support to the Union Cabinet's decision approving the Delimitation Amendment Bill and the Bill related to Women's Reservation. Reaffirming that Shiv Sena is the NDA's oldest and most trusted ally, the party stated that its MPs will vote in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Bills. The party termed women's reservation a historic step toward ensuring greater participation of women in India's political and democratic institutions.

Speaking on the Delimitation Bill, Union Minister of State (MoS) Prataprao Jadhav said that he joined the meeting of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs chaired by party chief leader Eknath Shinde, online, during which a resolution was passed calling for the passage of both the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming session from November 30 to December 3. Union MoS Prataprao Jadhav said, "Today, our party's chief leader, Eknath Shinde, chaired a meeting of all our Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, which I joined online. Under his leadership, we passed a resolution that during the session from November 30 to December 3, the two Bills, the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, should be passed. As part of the NDA, our party, Shiv Sena, will extend full support to the resolution brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure its passage."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that a Bill has been introduced to increase the number of constituencies by 50 per cent through delimitation in order to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed in 2023. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "To implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed in 2023, a Bill has been introduced to increase the number of constituencies by 50% through delimitation. Eknath Shinde has decided to support the proposal on how this delimitation will be carried out and how the committee will be formed, and to stand firmly with the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and every decision taken by him. He has issued the same instructions to all MPs, and we have unanimously approved the proposal." (ANI)