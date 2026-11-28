Panjim (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): National Film Award-winning filmmaker Anil Ravipudi has announced his upcoming project, an animated film based on the Ramayana. Ravipudi, who was present at the 57th International Film Festival of India, addressed the media and shared an update. Teasing that his fans will be treated with a special surprise, Ravipudi said,“I want to announce my upcoming project. I want to see myself doing different kinds of films. I am doing an animation film based on the Ramayana. It is under production now. It is my dream project, and we will announce it soon. It will be a little surprise for the audience.”

Notably, Anil Ravipudi was present at the film festival as his film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, was selected among the five films selected for the Mainstream Cinema section of Indian Panorama at IFFI 2026. He was joined by producers Sahu Garapati, K. Sushmita and actor Catherine Tresa. Speaking at the press conference, Ravipudi remarked,“Comedy is always a serious business," explaining the challenges of writing humour while balancing family emotions and the expectations associated with a superstar like Chiranjeevi. He observed that it is difficult to predict which jokes will resonate with audiences. On working with Chiranjeevi, the filmmaker recalled growing up watching the veteran actor's films.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' follows the story of a national security officer whose devotion to his profession leaves him estranged from his wife and children. Six years later, he seeks to reconnect with them by taking up a position at their school. Blending humour and action with family emotions, the film explores the tension between professional duty and personal relationships, and the possibility of reconciliation. Besides Chiranjeevi, the film also featured Nayanthara. (ANI)