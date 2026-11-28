MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tickets for Emaar NYE 2027 at Burj Park are now on sale, offering a premium vantage point with views of Burj Khalifa in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The Burj Park tickets come in three categories: General Admission at Dh1,750, Golden Circle at Dh3,500 and VIP Lounge at Dh5,500. All prices are subject to VAT.

Earlier this month, Emaar announced a landmark collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for NYE 2027, bringing the world-renowned live entertainment brand to Downtown Dubai's keenly awaited New Year's Eve celebration.

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For the first time, Cirque du Soleil artists will be woven into the countdown itself as part of a live production unfolding across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the skyline serving as the backdrop.

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According to organisers, the troupe's special one-night show is scheduled for 11.25pm, with the final countdown illuminating Burj Khalifa at 11.59pm.

What each ticket includes

General Admission gives access to Burj Park's live entertainment, the Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group performances, screens broadcasting the main show live and views of the midnight fireworks. It is free-flow standing, with no reserved seating, and food and beverages are available for purchase.

Golden Circle adds a private entrance, numbered seating near the stage for an up-close view of the show, private restrooms and complimentary unlimited premium soft beverages and water. Food is available for purchase, and seats are selected at the time of booking.

The VIP Lounge will have a dedicated entrance and numbered seats on the upper and lower decks overlooking the performances. It includes a dinner buffet with live cooking stations, unlimited premium soft beverages, private restrooms, merchandise and special giveaways. VIP guests also get to watch the Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group performances, the live broadcast of the main show and views of the fireworks. Seats are selected when booking

As in previous years, Burj Park is the only paid viewing spot in Downtown Dubai, while all other areas around Burj Khalifa remain free, with several public viewing zones open for anyone without a ticket.

Timings and entry rules

Doors open at 4pm and the programme starts at 6pm with live entertainment. The event ends at 1am, after the midnight fireworks and exit ambience.

Children under five are not permitted to attend the event. Youngsters under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, who must hold a ticket in the same category and stay with the child throughout the event. There is no free-access age limit, so all guests aged five and above need their own ticket and badge. Tickets will not be sold at the door, and the dress code is smart casual.

Burj Park will have two entrances for the New Year 2027 even. Gate 1 will be on the Burj Plaza side and Gate 2 on the Opera Grand side. Golden Circle and VIP Lounge guests enter through Gate 2, where a dedicated ticketing booth and express line will operate. General Admission guests can use either gate.

Parking is subject to availability and road closures, and no valet parking is offered for any ticket category. Complimentary shuttle buses will run from Al Meydan Grandstand Parking and Al Wasl Club Parking to Downtown Dubai from 2pm onwards. Guests must present their badge to board. The last shuttle to Downtown leaves at 11.50pm, and shuttles will continue to operate after midnight.

The event is outdoors. F&B stalls will accept cash, and cards where the vendor takes them. No alcohol will be served, and smoking is allowed in designated areas only. Designated areas for People of Determination will be available.

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