MENAFN - GetNews) A practicing orthopedic specialist has taken the lead in scaling up a biotech venture to combat sarcopenia, a hidden threat in an aging society.

SEOUL, South Korea - Nov. 28, 2026 - The company at the center of this initiative is BioBytes, a bio-impact company founded in 2023 by Professor Jung-woo Lee of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Wonju Severance Hospital. Going beyond a conventional laboratory-based venture, BioBytes is attracting market attention with its three-stage integrated solution encompassing AI-powered diagnostics, functional health foods, and innovative first-in-class therapeutics.

From Clinical Limitations to Building a One-Stop Ecosystem for Prevention and Treatment

CEO Jung-woo Lee's decision to establish the company was driven by the urgent needs of patients he encountered in clinical practice. Sarcopenia, a condition characterized by the loss of muscle mass and strength and declining physical function due to aging or disease, poses a serious threat to quality of life in older adults. He recognized that protecting patients' daily lives requires a comprehensive approach, ranging from technologies for early risk identification and management to the development of new treatments.

BioBytes has translated this vision into a concrete business strategy. The company aims to predict the risk of sarcopenia through AI-based solutions, support daily muscle strength management through health functional foods, and ultimately provide innovative drugs for fundamental treatment.

This business model has rapidly demonstrated its market potential. Driven by strong performance in its AI solutions and health functional food businesses, BioBytes recorded KRW 700 million in revenue last year, establishing a revenue-generating foundation at an unusually rapid pace for a biotech venture. In addition, the company was selected as a resident company of Seoul Startup Hub M Plus this year and has steadily laid the groundwork for establishing its drug development pipeline by securing government funding through the TIPS and Didimdol R&D programs.

'Biact Tablets,' Developed by an Orthopedic Specialist and Pharmacists… Strengthening Market Position Through Scientific Formulation

The company's flagship product and key revenue driver, 'Biact Tablets,' uses turmeric extract as its core ingredient. The extract has been recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its functionality in helping improve muscle strength. The product also contains an optimized formulation of leucine, an essential amino acid that plays a key role in promoting muscle protein synthesis.

In particular, CEO Lee, an orthopedic specialist, and professional pharmacists directly participated in designing the product's mechanism, earning recognition for ensuring both scientific evidence and safety. This has been a key factor behind the product's ability to gain consumer trust in the premium muscle health management market within a short period.

From Biomarker Discovery to New Drug Development… Accelerating the Development of Innovative Therapeutics for Sarcopenia

BioBytes' ultimate goal is to develop innovative therapeutics that go beyond health functional foods. The company is concentrating its research capabilities on developing a first-in-class treatment for sarcopenia based on a novel mechanism of action.

According to the company, it has identified proprietary biomarkers that can be used to evaluate changes in muscle quality and physical performance. Its strategy is to translate these research achievements into new drug development.

At the core of its research and development are three key mechanisms: activation of muscle energy metabolism, promotion of muscle protein synthesis, and improvement of neuromuscular transmission. BioBytes stated that it is building a drug development pipeline for sarcopenia treatment based on these mechanisms.

Jung-woo Lee, CEO of BioBytes, said,“We aim to establish a new global standard for muscle health that can provide meaningful benefits to the countless patients I have encountered in clinical practice.”

He added,“Starting with the development of therapeutics for sarcopenia, we plan to expand our target pipeline to include cancer cachexia, metabolic diseases, and chronic diseases, while further strengthening the competitiveness of our existing AI and health functional food businesses.”

About BioBytes

Founded in December 2023, BioBytes is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for sarcopenia. Led by an orthopedic surgeon and sarcopenia research expert, the company has established M-Bank, the world's first multicenter biobank dedicated to sarcopenia patients. BioBytes is developing Sarco-Finding, an AI- and genomics-driven platform for biomarker discovery and drug target identification. The company also operates MyoTest, an AI-powered diagnostic support solution, and develops functional food products focused on muscle health and sleep management.